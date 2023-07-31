Cowes Week back in action

With a forecast indicating a good chance of getting back on the water following Sunday’s abandonment of all racing, there was an air of excitement in Cowes this morning.

Even the miserable early morning drizzle failed to dampen the spirits of competitors, and it was a relief it all went to plan on the racecourse particularly as it was in the presence of HRH the Princess Royal who was on the water watching the racing on Royal Navy Day and Charity Day.



Back on shore competitors and visitors were treated to a parade of the Band of HM Royal Marines who marched through the town to the Royal Yacht Squadron.

The west-south-westerly airflow, although significantly less than yesterday’s blow-out was still hitting 20+ kts, which made for another exciting day.

The overall winner of the Weekend Warrior Trophy presented by the Cruising Association was won by the team from C’est Si Bon (Beneteau Oceanis 37) in Club Cruiser C.

A special presentation took place at the Royal Yacht Squadron. The team expressing their delight in winning this inaugural trophy for the three-day mini series.

Leading Results Day 3, 31 July:

IRC Class 0

1, Khumbu (Guy Gillon)

2, Dark N Stormy (Ian Atkins)

3, Van Uden (Gerd-Jan Poortman)

IRC Class 1

1, Garm (GARM)

2, Tilt (Alex & Andy Moore)

3, La Reponse (Andrew McIrvine)

IRC Class 2

1, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

2, Leon (David Franks)

3, Arcus (John Howell & Paul Newell)

IRC Class 3

1, Zarafa (Brita Van Rossum)

2, Juke Box (John Smart)

3, Witchcraft (Nick Burns)

IRC Class 4

1, Betty (Jon Powell)

2, Quokka 9 (Mr Peter C Rutter)

3, Frank 3 (Olly & Sam Love)

IRC Class 5

1, Banter (Handley James Families)

2, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

3, Jetwho? (The Lads)

IRC Class 6

1, Shadowfax (David Rolfe)

2, Kerry Jeanne (Gary Bowers)

3, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

IRC Class 7

1, Woof (Jo Richards)

2, Genie (Peter Morton)

3, So (Kevin Downer)

Performance Cruiser A

1, Eager (Chris Cecil-Wright)

2, Xcapade (Andy Robinson)

3, Coco De Mer (Jonathan Butler)

Performance Cruiser B

1, Elidie (Neil Miller)

2, Minx 4 (Jonathan Gardiner)

3, Whisper (Chris & Victoria Preston)

Club Cruiser C

1, Par Excellence (Knowall IT)

2, C’Est Si Bon (Bonnay Racing)

3, Phoenix Too (Mark Hammond)

Club Cruiser D

1, Panda Of Hamble (Barnes & Smyth)

2, Star-Born 4 (Peter Dickson/Andrew Yates)

3, Haggis 2 (Andrew Buchanan)

Cape 31 (Race 3)

1, Gelert (James Howells)

2, Flying Jenny (Sandra Askew)

3, Shot Gunn (Michael Wilson)

Cape 31 (Race 4)

1, Shot Gunn (Michael Wilson)

2, Flying Jenny (Sandra Askew)

3, La Pericolosa (La Pericolosa)

Contessa 32

1, Andaxi (Donna Rouse-Collen)

2, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth, Mark Himsworth & Roger Shapland)

3, Jemima Of Farley (Gareth Penn)

Daring

1, Dauntless (Giles Peckham, Milo Carver, Richard Romer-Lee & Jane Peckham)

2, Dreamer (Lavinia Perry, Duncan Byatt)

3, Finesse (Christopher Hill & Charlie Sichel)

Dragon

1, True Story (Stavros)

2, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

3, Jerboa (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

Etchells

1, No Dramas (Beadsworth/Blowers)

2, Palaver (Kai Hockley)

3, Ada (Oliver Maclean)

First 40

1, Tilt (Alex & Andy Moore)

2, Olympia’S Tigress (Hugh Torode & Susan Glenny)

3, Bordier 2 (Bordier)

Flying 15

1, Fourwinds (Charles Apthorp)

2, Men Behaving Badly (Rupert Mander)

3, Over The Moon (Rob Goddard)

HP30

1, Moral Compass (Jerry Hill & Richie Faulkner)

2, Mako (Ian & Imogen Watkins)

3, Go West (Alain Waha & Matthew Waite)

J/70 (Race 3)

1, Eat Sleep J Repeat (Paul Ward)

2, Jellyfish (Mr Finley Adam Dickinson)

3, Geisha (Ian Wilson)

J/70 (Race 4)

1, Eat Sleep J Repeat (Paul Ward)

2, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

3, Sardonyx XI (William Edwards & Ian Dobson)

J/70 (Race 5)

1, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

2, Eat Sleep J Repeat (Paul Ward)

3, Sardonyx XI (William Edwards & Ian Dobson)

J/109

1, Juke Box (John Smart)

2, Witchcraft (Nick Burns)

3, Jenie (Rosie Berry)

Mermaid

1, Bluebell (Ben Few Brown)

2, Jade (Charles Glanville)

3, Cynthia (Senan Bottomley)

Redwing

1, Enigma (Downer Family)

2, Harlequin (Matthew Alexander, John Raymond & Alexander Shaw)

3, Red Gauntlet II (Annie, Joe & Bel Robertson)

SB20 (Race 3)

1, Absolute Carnage (Robin Kirby, Matt Williams & Chris Williams)

2, Betty (Simon Berr, Nick Meadow & Paul Roberts)

3, Crimson Typhoon (Harry Barker)

SB20 (Race 4)

1, Absolute Carnage (Robin Kirby, Matt Williams & Chris Williams)

2, Crimson Typhoon (Harry Barker)

3, Tan Gwlyyt (Phil Tilley)

SB20 (Race 5)

1, Absolute Carnage (Robin Kirby, Matt Williams & Chris Williams)

2, Crimson Typhoon (Harry Barker)

3, Breaking Bod (Paddy Whelan)

Sonar

1, Bertie (Alistair Barter & Richard Bailey)

2, Miscreant (David Peerless)

3, Acf Dolphin (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

Sonata

1, Joey (Will Smyth)

2, Presto (Tim Exell, Adam Ridett, Chris Ridett & Daniel Ridett)

3, Dick Dastardly (Dawn Bee)

Squib

1, Lucky Counts (Jono Brown & Chris Agar)

2, Kestrel (Charlie, Thomas & Harry White)

3, Aquabat (Steve Warren-Smith)

Sunbeam

1, Holly (Martin & Vicky Jones)

2, Danny (Roger Wickens)

3, Sky (Oliver Gilchrist & Becky Wickens)

Sunsail 41

1, Sunsail Solaris (California Luffin’)

2, Southampton Sailing Week (Southampton Sailing Week)

3, Raymarine Simply Superior (Don’t Panik)

Victory

1, Peregrine (Duncan Evans, Carol Evans & Tom Hartridge)

2, Zinnia (Team Scammell)

3, Ziva (Jim Downing)

X One Design

1, Astralita (John Tremlett, Tim Copsey & Fraser Graham)

2, Felix (Peter Baines)

3, Gone Away (Steve Lawrence, Damian Ash & Finbarr McCormack)