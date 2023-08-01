INEOS Britannia AC40 ‘Athena’ in Barcelona preparing for first Preliminary Regatta

AC40 Athena takes flight as INEOS Britannia begin sailing operations in Barcelona.

Giles Scott introduced the INEOS Britannia AC40 ‘Athena’ in Barcelona, the venue for the 37th America’s Cup in 2024.

The British team are now preparing the AC40 for the first America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta in Vilanova i La Geltrú, Spain, from 14 to 17 September 2023.



Racing will take place on Friday 15, Saturday 16, and Sunday 17 September 2023 from 15:30 to 17:30 with practice racing on Thursday 14 September.

The Defender of the America’s Cup and the five Challenger teams: INEOS Britannia, Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, NYYC American Magic, and Orient Express Racing Team will all be fielding strong sailor line-ups and will be keen to signal their intentions for the America’s Cup.

For those wishing to come and watch the races in person, the event is completely FREE and there is no need to buy tickets. For those not able to attend in person, races will be streamed online on the official America’s Cup website, YouTube and on TV.

Activities in the Race Village will open from 11:30 and continue until 20:00 each day of the event.

That event will be followed by the Jeddah event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 29 November – 2 December, again in the AC40.

The team’s test and development boat ‘T6’ built as an “LEQ12” (short for “Length Equivalent 12m”) under the technical regulations, will follow Athena on the water later this week.

This will commence the crucial, final block of testing ahead of the remaining design decisions for the AC75 Class race boat that will contest the America’s Cup in 2024.

