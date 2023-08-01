Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships 2023 – Day 3

Three more races and three more race wins for Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey.

Birrell and Brearey now count five wins from six races after they drop their worst race, a second place, after on day 3 of the Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships.

The challenge from second placed defending champions Thomas Gillard and Racheal Gray faltered with a 3, 3, 7, which after discard opens the gap to 6 pts.

Moving up into third are Chris Gould and Dan Martin with a 2, 5, and a discard 18 to sit on 23 pts with Chris Jennings and Pete Nicholson with a 5 4 -8 score today.

Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships 2023 – After 6 races (28 entries)

1st 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 1 -2 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 3759 Thomas Gillard and Racheal Gray 2 1 2 3 3 -7 – – 11 pts

3rd 3803 Chris Gould and Dan Martin 4 8 4 2 5 -18 – – 23 pts

4th 3775 Chris Jennings and Pete Nicholson 6 5 3 5 4 -8 – – 23 pts

5th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Matt Currell 12 6 5 (29.0 BFD) 2 2 – – 27 pts

6th 3814 James Goss and Chris White 5 3 6 -12 12 5 – – 31 pts

7th 3691 Mike Calvert and Emma Hivey 10 -14 7 6 7 3 – – 33 pts

8th 3719 Ian Martin and Chris Martin 8 4 8 (29.0 BFD) 9 4 – – 33 pts

9th 3820 Caroline Croft and Faye Chatterton 11 7 -13 4 6 9 – – 37 pts

10th 3787 Chris Martin and John Tailby 7 -16 14 7 8 6 – – 42 pts

11th 3807 Tim Saxton and Pete Matthews-Dixon 3 12 9 13 -14 10 – – 47 pts

12th 3780 Sarah Richards and Nigel Wakefield -16 10 12 8 11 11 – – 52 pts

13th 3700 Rob Kennaugh and Andrew Prosser 14 9 -15 10 10 14 – – 57 pts

14th 3666 John Meadowcroft and Oliver Meadowcroft 9 15 10 -16 16 12 – – 62 pts

15th 3746 James Wells and Anna Aylward 17 13 11 9 (29.0 RET) 19 – – 69 pts

Full results available here: