The Merlin Rocket Craftinsure Silver Tiller at Stone SC was won by Thomas Gillard and Rachael Gray of Staunton Harold SC.

They were followed closely by a strong performance by Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson in second with James Wells and Anna Aylward rounding out the podium in 3rd place, also winning the gold fleet.

The silver fleet was won by Duncan Salmon and Ruth Hanstater, who scored an impressive 5th in the third race on Saturday, and the bronze fleet was won by Jon Steward and Blake Newman, who came 10th overall.

Gillard and Gray won three of the six races, also counting two second place finishes, and after discarding a third place finished with seven points overall.

Second placed Saxton and Henderson opened with a race win, following it with a third place and another win to finish day 1 tied on five points with Gillard and Gray.

Day 2 was still a tight battle . . . but Gillard and Gray maintained their consistancy to edge away to take the overall event, while Wells and Aylward finished strongly with a win and a third place to move up and take third overall.

Next up on the Silver Tiller circuit will be Itchenor Sailing Club on the 15 and 16 October.

Merlin Rocket Craftinsure Silver Tiller – Final after 6 races

1st 3759 Thomas Gillard and Rach Gray – – 2 1 2 1 -3 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 3807 Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson – – 1 3 1 4 2 -5 – – 11 pts

3rd 3746 James Wells and Anna Aylward – – -6 6 4 5 1 3 – – 19 pts

4th 3803 Caroline Croft and Faye Chatterton – – 3 2 8 2 5 -9 – – 20 pts

5th 3796 William Warren and Sophie Mackley – – 5 7 3 -8 7 4 – – 26 pts

6th 3799 Paul Rayson and Christian Hill – – 4 -12 7 10 8 2 – – 31 pts

7th 3713 Chris Gould and Megan Pascoe – – -12 4 9 6 6 12 – – 37 pts

8th 3702 Duncan Salmon and Ruth Hanstater – – 7 10 5 9 9 -11 – – 40 pts

9th 3745 Paul Dean and Hannah Burt – – 8 8 6 -15 12 10 – – 44 pts

10th 3770 Jon Steward and Blake Newman – – 10 9 10 7 14 -17 – – 50 pts

11th 3775 Fran Gifford and Pete Nicholson – – -20 20 20 3 4 6 – – 53 pts

12th 3804 Peter Gray and Rob Allen – – -20 5 20 12 10 7 – – 54 pts

13th 3730 Ben Hollis and Alex Pausey – – 9 11 11 -16 13 16 – – 60 pts

14th 3563 David Hall and Emelie Hood – – 11 -20 20 11 15 8 – – 65 pts

15th 3675 Rob Hatley and Joe Hatley – – 13 13 12 -19 16 18 – – 72 pts

16th 3695 Peter Slack and Immy Brown – – -20 20 20 13 11 15 – – 79 pts

17th 3518 Tim Harms and Millie Little – – 15 -20 20 14 17 13 – – 79 pts

18th 3648 Antonia Wright and Jamie Wright – – 14 -20 20 17 18 14 – – 83 pts

19th 3506 Graham Webb and Simon Pollard – – -20 20 13 18 19 19 – – 89 pts

