Merlin Rocket – National Title for Gillard and Gray

Thomas Gillard and Rachel Gray were able to sit-out the final race, with the 2022 Merlin Rocket title secure.

Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey (2,9) took second with 25 points, Simon Potts and Charlotte Fildes (6,3) third with 36 points.

In fourth and winners of the final race were Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson (4,1). Fifth Ian and Chris Martin (10,8) and sixth Mike and Jane Calvert (14,19).

Defending champions Stu Bithell and Tom Pygall finished with a 2 – 1 flourish in seventh overall.

Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championship 2022

– Leaders after 9 races (65 entries)

1st 3759 Thomas Gillard and Rachel Gray – Staunton Harold SC – – 17 pts

2nd 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey – Parkstone YC – – 25 pts

3rd 3802 Simon Potts and Charlotte Fildes – Burghfield Sailing Club – – 36 pts

4th 3807 Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson – Itchenor SC – – 37 pts

5th 3719 Ian Martin and Chris Martin – Burghfield SC – – 42 pts

6th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert – Axe Yacht Club – – 46 pts

7th 3811 Stu Bithell and Tom Pygall – Parkstone YC – – 54 pts

8th 2137 James Goss and Chris White – South Staffs Sailing Club – – 54 pts

9th 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford – Salcombe YC – – 54 pts

10th 3778 David Lenz and Vicky Lenz – Lymington Town SC – – 59 pts

11th 3735 Andy Davis and Jack Holden – South Staffs Sailing Club – – 61 pts

12th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Pete Grey – Parkstone YC – – 72 pts

13th 3803 Caroline Croft and Faye Chatterton – Lymington Town SC – – 74 pts

14th 3775 Chris Jennings and Pete Nicholson – Burghfield SC – – 85 pts

15th 3758 David Hayes and Jonny Ratcliffe – Lymington Town SC – – 85 pts

Full results available here . . .

