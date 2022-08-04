29er World Championships – Gold Fleet day 1

Thursday was the start of Final series racing for the 29er World Championships at Club Nàutic El Balís, Spain.

Three races were completed on the first day of the final series.

In the Gold fleet, Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl (9 11 1) of France are tied for the lead with Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi (13 12 9) of Italy on 46 points.

In third are Dogui Van Avermaete and Vicky Van Avermaete (3 17 5) ARG with 49 points and fourth Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes De Rioja (4 3 14) ARG with 50 points.

The other two race winners were 6th placed Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and Sámuel Juhász HUN in race 2, and 7th placed Juan Ignacio Queirel and Juan Cruz Albamonte ARG in race 1.

Best placed British competitors are Olly Peters and Ben Bradley (31 6 7) in 12th place.

They are followed by four other GBR crews in 21 to 24th . . . James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald, Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Leo Wilkinson, Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse, and Charlie Gran and Sam Jones.

Nine races are scheduled for the final series to decide the medals in the Men’s, Women’s and Under 17 categories.

29er World Championships 2022 – Gold Fleet leaders

– after Carry Over points + 3 races (40 entries)

1st FRA Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl 25 9 11 1 – – 46 pts

2nd ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi 12 13 12 9 – – 46 pts

3rd ARG Dogui Van Avermaete and Vicky Van Avermaete 24 3 17 5 – – 49 pts

4th ARG Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes De Rioja 29 4 3 14 – – 50 pts

5th HUN Tóth Attila and Levente Borda 42 11 7 4 – – 64 pts

6th HUN Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and Sámuel Juhász 29 14 1 25 – – 69 pts

7th ARG Juan Ignacio Queirel and Juan Cruz Albamonte 45 1 19 11 – – 76 pts

8th IRL Lucia Cullen and Alana Twomey 40 17 16 3 – – 76 pts

9th SWE Hedvig Liljegren and Hugo Liljegren 41 34 2 2 – – 79 pts

10th ESP Paula Laiseca and Isabel Laiseca 39 2 20 19 – – 80 pts

11th ITA Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli 16 41 4 21 – – 82 pts

12th GBR Olly Peters and Ben Bradley 41 31 6 7 – – 85 pts

13th AUS Tyler Dransfield and Jamie Stodart 47 10 14 15 – – 86 pts

14th BRA Guilherme Menezes and Fernando Menezes 36 20 5 28 – – 89 pts

15th ESP Mateo Codoñer and Simon Codoñer 32 18 24 17 – – 91 pts

16th ARG Felipe Cosentino and Juls Pantin 54 24 8 8 – – 94 pts

17th ESP Yoel Hernández Peña and Alvaro Alonso Ortega 31 5 30 30 – – 96 pts

18th FRA Keo Devaux and Enael Rio 20 41 23 12 – – 96 pts

19th FRA Sam Chambet and Bastian Couty 55 6 26 13 – – 100 pts

20th IRL Clementine Van Steenberge and Nathan Van Steenberge 38 21 13 29 – – 101 pts

Full results available here . .