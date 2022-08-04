Changes at RYA to herald new era for Racing

Heralding a new era for RYA Racing . . . Nick Scott will be taking up the Director of Racing position and Mark Robinson will take a new role as Performance Director.

As Director of Racing, Nick Scott (above right) will oversee the development of sail racing within the UK, including determining and developing the strategy of youth, junior, keelboat and coach development programmes.

Scott has been involved in performance sport since his time as an Olympic Development Squad sailor and as RYA Scotland High Performance Manager.

He returns to the RYA following two Olympic cycles with the English Institute of Sport, first at British Triathlon and latterly at British Rowing

– and as the brother of Giles Scott, four-time Finn Gold Cup winner and two-time Olympic gold medallist, Nick knows what it takes to reach the top!

Formerly the RYA Olympic Manager, Mark Robinson (above left) will focus on leading the team responsible for executing the Paris 2024 strategy and building towards LA 2028.

Newly promoted Robinson, who has more than 35 years’ experience in the sport as a competitor, coach, and National Team Manager led Australia’s Paralympic sailors to the top of the medal table at Rio 2016, and at Tokyo 2020 delivered the most successful Olympics for our British sailors since Beijing 2008.

Robinson replaces former Performance Director Ian Walker, who has left to take charge of North Sails UK.

Related post:

Moving On . . . Ian Walker to leave RYA

Ian Walker joins North Sails UK