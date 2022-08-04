RS Aero Europeans – Steady as you go for Day 3

Day 3 of the RS Aero 2022 European Championships hosted at WPNSA dawned windier than expected and PRO Mark Woods made the call to race inside the harbour with the RS Aero 5 & 6s out first followed by the RS Aero 7 & 9s.

Peter Barton GBR leads the RS Aero 9

Martis Pajarskas LTU leads the RS Aero 7

Chris Hatton GBR leads the RS Aero 6

Chloe George GBR leads the RS Aero 5

The only change in leadership places was in the RS Aero 7 where Lithuania’s Martis Pajarskas (1,10,2) moves into the lead with 15 points.

Now in second place is Tim Hire (3,2,9) with 23 points and third is Craig Williamson (4,3,1) on 35 points.

In the heavyweight 9 fleet, Peter Barton (1,1,2) stretched his lead ahead of Chris Larr (3,2,5) to nine points with Ben Charnley (2,6,3) in third.

The newest RS Aero rig, the 6, is led by Chris Hatton (1,1,2) with nine points, now ten clear of Ants Haavel EST (2,2,-5) with Luca Mitchell (4,6,1) in third place.

And in the small 5 rig, Chloe George (4,3,5) has 20 points and a seven point lead from Roscoe Martin (-11,1,1) with Tom Ahlheid (-12,7,3) in third.

RS Aero 5 European Championship – Leaders after 9 races (43 entries)

1st GBR 3870 Chloe George – Lymington Town SC -16 1 1 4 1 1 4 3 5 – – 20 pts

2nd GBR 2106 Roscoe Martin – TBA SC 1 2 2 8 7 5 -11 1 1 – – 27 pts

3rd GBR 2077 Tom Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC 2 5 5 3 4 2 -12 7 3 – – 31 pts

4th GBR 2071 Sam Blaker – Thorpe Bay YC 7 3 4 1 6 -8 5 8 6 – – 40 pts

5th GBR 1312 Andrew Frost – Sutton Bingham SC 3 -10 3 2 2 9 3 10 9 – – 41 pts

6th GBR 2966 David Peaty – Draycote Water SC 5 6 6 9 8 3 1 6 -10 – – 44 pts

RS Aero 6 European Championship – Leaders after 9 races (21 entries)

1st GBR 4321 Chris Hatton – Lymington Town SC 1 1 1 1 1 -22 1 1 2 – – 9 pts

2nd LTU 69 Ants Haavel – Hara Seilamise Selts 3 2 4 3 2 1 2 2 -5 – – 19 pts

3rd GBR 67 Luca Mitchell – Paignton SC 2 3 2 2 4 2 4 -6 1 – – 20 pts

4th GBR 3669 Chris Rust – Portsmouth SC -4 4 3 4 3 3 3 3 4 – – 27 pts

5th GBR 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – Maidenhead SC 6 8 5 7 -9 9 5 4 3 – – 47 pts

6th GBR 3661 Graham Tribbeck – Lee-On-Solent SC 5 5 6 6 6 6 6 7 -8 – – 47 pts

RS Aero 7 European Championship – Leaders after 9 races (51 entries)

1st LTU 1542 Martis Pajarskas – Lietuvos Buriuotoju Sajunga 4 1 1 3 1 2 1 -10 2 – – 15 pts

2nd GBR 2439 Tim Hire – Lymington Town SC 3 3 2 2 3 5 3 2 -9 – – 23 pts

3rd GBR 2719 Craig Williamson – Staunton Harold 6 4 5 6 6 -9 4 3 1 – – 35 pts

4th LTU 4273 Vejas Strelciunas – Lietuvos Buriuotoju Sajunga 1 2 -52 1 2 1 2 5 25 – – 39 pts

5th GBR 4271 Jon Emmett – Weir Wood SC 2 9 8 -52 10 4 11 1 3 – – 48 pts

6th GBR 3301 Alastair Brown – Stokes Bay SC 8 6 4 -52 5 7 6 9 4 – – 49 pts

RS Aero 9 European Championship – Leaders after 9 races (12 entries)

1st GBR 3597 Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC -2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 – – 9 pts

2nd GBR 4231 Chris Larr – Draycote Water SC 1 2 3 3 2 2 3 2 -5 – – 18 pts

3rd GBR 2865 Ben Charnley – SBSC 3 3 2 2 3 -13 2 6 3 – – 24 pts

4th GBR 3023 Richard Watsham – Starcross YC 4 4 4 4 4 3 4 4 -8 – – 31 pts

5th GBR 4027 Robbie Lawson – East Lothian YC 6 6 5 5 5 4 -8 8 6 – – 45 pts

6th GBR 3802 David Aslett – Guernsey YC -7 7 6 6 6 5 6 7 4 – – 47 pts

