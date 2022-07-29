RS Aero Youth Worlds – Titles to Bailey GBR and Strelciunas LTU

Jonathan Bailey GBR winner of the RS Aero 5 Youth World Championships

Vejas Strelciunas LTUwinner of the RS Aero 7 Youth World Championships

The RS Aero 2022 Youth World Championships, racing in two RS Aero rig sizes, 5 and 7, were completed on Fraday at WPNSA after 14 races for each fleet.

In the RS Aero 5, Jonathan Bailey GBR finished the event with a 1 and 2 to overhaul Tom Ahlheid GBR and take the title with a four point lead.

Ahlheid finished second on 50 pts and 6.5 clear of Sam Blaker GBR in third. Fourth place went to David Peaty GBR with fifth, and first female, to Abby Hire GBR.

In the RS Aero 7, Vejas Strelciunas LTU finished with 24 points to take the title.

In second was Tim Hire GBR with 32 points and third Alastair Brown on 39 points.

First female was Abigail Larr GBR in 16th place.

RS Aero 5 Youth World Championships 2022

Final leaders after 14 races 2 Discards (53 entries)

1st GBR 3929 Jonathan Bailey U22 M – – 46 pts

2nd GBR 2077 Tom Ahlheid U19 M – – 50 pts

3rd GBR 2071 Sam Blaker U22 M – – 56.5 pts

4th GBR 2966 David Peaty U22 M – – 79 pts

5th GBR 1566 Abby Hire U19 F – – 119.5 pts

6th SWE 3164 Axel Almersson U19 M – – 126 pts

7th GBR 1181 Mark Ripley U19 M – – 127 pts

8th SWE 4295 Julius Graudums U19 M – – 139 pts

9th GBR 3204 Teddy Dunn U19 M – – 139 pts

10th GBR 2057 Curtis McKay U22 M – – 147 pts

11th ITA 4297 Leonardo Nonnis U19 M – – 153 pts

12th SWE 4313 Elliot Hellström U19 M – – 163 pts

13th ITA 4308 Lorenzo Matta U22 M – – 184 pts

14th BEL 2974 Anouck De Ripainsel U22 F – – 185 pts

15th ITA 4294 Matteo Lubrano Lavadera U19 M – – 188 pts

16th GBR 3019 Jake Faithfull U19 M – – 189 pts

17th FRA 4301 Thomas Kuntze U19 M – – 203 pts

18th GBR 2214 Yana Skvortsova U22 F – – 209 pts

19th SWE 4314 Vanja Ramm-Ericson U16 F – – 228 pts

20th GBR 1846 Zak Mitchell U19 M – – 234 pts

RS Aero 7 Youth World Championships 2022

Final leaders after 14 races 2 Discards 20 entries

1st LTU 1542 Vejas Strelciunas U22 M – – 24 pts

2nd GBR 2439 Tim Hire U22 M – – 32 pts

3rd GBR 3301 Alastair Brown U22 M – – 39 pts

4th ITA 4273 Filippo Vincis U22 M – – 53 pts

5th GBR 3926 Jack Miller U22 M – – 53 pts

6th GBR 1293 Matt Banbrook U19 M – – 64 pts

7th GBR 1891 Samuel Brackley U19 M – – 80 pts

8th SWE 3111 Aron Wärnberg U19 M – – 88 pts

9th ITA 4315 Mulas Davide U22 M – – 98 pts

10th FRA 4269 Lisandru Bunel U19 M – – 108 pts

Full results available here . . .