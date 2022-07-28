SailGP – Nathan Outteridge joins Swiss Team

Nathan Outteridge, has joined the Swiss SailGP team for the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix at Plymouth this weekend.
The Australian gold and silver medallist was driver and CEO of Japan SailGP Team until recently and ranks second to Tom Slingsby in number of SailGP event wins.
Following the financial collapse of the Japan team, Outteridge is joining the Swiss team as sailing adviser for the first SailGP European event, whether this will become a more permanent arrangement most likely depends on the Plymouth results.
After the first two season 3 events – Bermuda and Chicago – the Swiss team are bottom of the nine boat fleet.
Racing under the Swiss flag alongside driver, Sébastien Schneiter from Geneva are:
Sébastien Schneiter (SUI) – driver
Stuart Bithell (GBR) – wing trimmer
Jason Saunders (NZL) – flight controller
Richard Mason (GBR) – grinder
Julien Rolaz (SUI) – grinder
Eliot Merceron (SUI) – grinder
Laurane Mettraux (SUI) – strategist
Maja Siegenthaler (SUI) – strategiest
Jérémy Bachelin (SUI) – reserve athlete