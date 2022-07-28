SailGP – Nathan Outteridge joins Swiss Team

Nathan Outteridge, has joined the Swiss SailGP team for the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix at Plymouth this weekend.

The Australian gold and silver medallist was driver and CEO of Japan SailGP Team until recently and ranks second to Tom Slingsby in number of SailGP event wins.

Following the financial collapse of the Japan team, Outteridge is joining the Swiss team as sailing adviser for the first SailGP European event, whether this will become a more permanent arrangement most likely depends on the Plymouth results.

After the first two season 3 events – Bermuda and Chicago – the Swiss team are bottom of the nine boat fleet.

Racing under the Swiss flag alongside driver, Sébastien Schneiter from Geneva are:

Sébastien Schneiter (SUI) – driver

Stuart Bithell (GBR) – wing trimmer

Jason Saunders (NZL) – flight controller

Richard Mason (GBR) – grinder

Julien Rolaz (SUI) – grinder

Eliot Merceron (SUI) – grinder

Laurane Mettraux (SUI) – strategist

Maja Siegenthaler (SUI) – strategiest

Jérémy Bachelin (SUI) – reserve athlete