European Moth Championship – Funk, Fletcher, Hiscock lead

No wind on the third day of the European Moth Championship in Quiberon, France, so no racing for the 91 competitors.
After seven races completed Brad Funk USA is leading with 14 points and a one point advantage over Dylan Fletcher GBR. The leading pair have won five races between them.
In third place is Simon Hiscocks GBR with 16 points and he has one race win.
Fourth is Philipp Buhl GER with 26 points, in fifth is Rob Greenhalgh GBR and sixth Nicolai Jacobsen NOR.
2022 European Moth Championship – Leaders after 7 races (91 entries)
1st USA 4821 Brad FUNK -4 2 3 1 1 3 4 – – 14 pts
2nd GBR 10 Dylan FLETCHER 2 1 -8 5 5 1 1 – – 15 pts
3rd GBR 4772 Simon HISCOCKS 4 4 1 -92 2 2 3 – – 16 pts
4th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL -9 5 7 4 4 4 2 – – 26 pts
5th AUS 4908 Robert GREENHALGH 3 -92 5 2 6 5 8 – – 29 pts
6th NOR 4882 Nicolai JACOBSEN -19 8 4 3 3 7 5 – – 30 pts
7th GBR 4951 Kyle STONEHAM 5 3 -61 6 7 9 6 – – 36 pts
8th FRA 4728 Enzo BALANGER 7 7 10 8 9 -19 9 – – 50 pts
9th FRA 4826 Eddie BRIDLE 6 9 9 -14 13 13 7 – – 57 pts
10th GBR 4838 Jason BELBEN 8 -92 11 18 8 6 11 – – 62 pts
11th GBR 4894 Michael LENNON 14 12 14 7 10 11 -17 – – 68 pts
12th AUS 4771 Max GODFROY 22 6 2 21 -24 10 10 – – 71 pts
13th GER 4820 Kai ADOLPH 12 13 -67 10 12 14 16 – – 77 pts
14th GBR 4637 Paul GLIDDON -92 10 6 17 11 20 21 – – 85 pts
15th NZL 4736 Henry HASLETT 18 11 12 -19 18 16 13 – – 88 pts
16th GBR 4546 Adams ALEX -23 22 13 11 19 12 12 – – 89 pts
17th GBR 4839 Christian HAMILTON 11 19 -22 12 15 15 19 – – 91 pts
18th GER 4668 Fabian GIELEN -92 16 20 16 25 8 18 – – 103 pts
19th FRA 4689 Julien VILLION 25 -26 24 9 17 18 22 – – 115 pts
20th POL 4674 Micha KORNESZCZUK -31 29 17 13 16 22 20 – – 117 pts