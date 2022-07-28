European Moth Championship – Funk, Fletcher, Hiscock lead

No wind on the third day of the European Moth Championship in Quiberon, France, so no racing for the 91 competitors.

After seven races completed Brad Funk USA is leading with 14 points and a one point advantage over Dylan Fletcher GBR. The leading pair have won five races between them.

In third place is Simon Hiscocks GBR with 16 points and he has one race win.

Fourth is Philipp Buhl GER with 26 points, in fifth is Rob Greenhalgh GBR and sixth Nicolai Jacobsen NOR.



2022 European Moth Championship – Leaders after 7 races (91 entries)

1st USA 4821 Brad FUNK -4 2 3 1 1 3 4 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 10 Dylan FLETCHER 2 1 -8 5 5 1 1 – – 15 pts

3rd GBR 4772 Simon HISCOCKS 4 4 1 -92 2 2 3 – – 16 pts

4th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL -9 5 7 4 4 4 2 – – 26 pts

5th AUS 4908 Robert GREENHALGH 3 -92 5 2 6 5 8 – – 29 pts

6th NOR 4882 Nicolai JACOBSEN -19 8 4 3 3 7 5 – – 30 pts

7th GBR 4951 Kyle STONEHAM 5 3 -61 6 7 9 6 – – 36 pts

8th FRA 4728 Enzo BALANGER 7 7 10 8 9 -19 9 – – 50 pts

9th FRA 4826 Eddie BRIDLE 6 9 9 -14 13 13 7 – – 57 pts

10th GBR 4838 Jason BELBEN 8 -92 11 18 8 6 11 – – 62 pts

11th GBR 4894 Michael LENNON 14 12 14 7 10 11 -17 – – 68 pts

12th AUS 4771 Max GODFROY 22 6 2 21 -24 10 10 – – 71 pts

13th GER 4820 Kai ADOLPH 12 13 -67 10 12 14 16 – – 77 pts

14th GBR 4637 Paul GLIDDON -92 10 6 17 11 20 21 – – 85 pts

15th NZL 4736 Henry HASLETT 18 11 12 -19 18 16 13 – – 88 pts

16th GBR 4546 Adams ALEX -23 22 13 11 19 12 12 – – 89 pts

17th GBR 4839 Christian HAMILTON 11 19 -22 12 15 15 19 – – 91 pts

18th GER 4668 Fabian GIELEN -92 16 20 16 25 8 18 – – 103 pts

19th FRA 4689 Julien VILLION 25 -26 24 9 17 18 22 – – 115 pts

20th POL 4674 Micha KORNESZCZUK -31 29 17 13 16 22 20 – – 117 pts

Full results available here . . .