Great Britain Sail Grand Prix at Plymouth – Live

The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix at Plymouth is this weekend 30 and 31 July.

Five fleet races will be contested across Saturday and Sunday before the three boat match race final on Sunday to decide the overall winner.

Ben Ainslie is racing on home waters for the first time with his Great Britain SailGP team. And will be looking for his first event win since over a year ago in Bermuda.

With more boats and more events for Season 3, SailGP has brought in tougher penalties to encourage teams to avoid contact during racing, with the safety of athletes on board and limiting damage to the F50s a top priority.

Based on the nature of the contact and the severity of damage caused, teams can lose both race points and overall season points.

To watch here in the UK it will be a choice of Sky if you have their Sports channel or YouTube. which will be available live here at 13:30 hrs Saturday.

Racing starts at 14:00 hrs local time . . .



How the Event Works:

Events take place across two days, with six races scheduled for each Sail Grand Prix; five Fleet races and The Final.

The first day includes three fleet races, while the second day has the other two fleet races and ends with The Final – the last race of the event.

The last race of each SailGP event is The Final – a race in which the three highest ranked teams in the event leaderboard face off to be crowned event champions.

Related Post:

SailGP – Nathan Outteridge joins Swiss Team

Ainslie facing win or bust weekend at SailGP Plymouth