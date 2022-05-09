Ian Walker joins North Sails UK

Ian Walker named North Sails UK General Manager

Ian Walker, who recently announced he was stepping down from his position as RYA Racing Director, is to take charge of North Sails UK.

Walker’s official start date is August 1st, 2022 and he will be based at the North Sails loft in Gosport, UK.

When he announced his decision to leave the RYA, Walker commented that . . . He wanted to take on a new challenge and give a chance for others to take on new responsibilities.

Of his move to North Sails Walker explained, “Joining North Sails is an excellent opportunity to be an active voice in the marine industry and part of the industry’s leading brand.”

“It’s clear that everyone on the North Sails team has a passion for helping people get the most of their sailing, and my new role presents a unique opportunity to work alongside talented, like-minded sailors.”

Ken Read, President of North Sails . . . “Ian sits amongst the best in our sport. He possesses a winning attitude and a level of knowledge that’s invaluable to our brand and all North Sails customers. Having sailed against Ian, I know he’s a fierce competitor and simply a good guy. We’re honored to have him join our team.”

