Ainslie’s SailGP team hit the water for Season 3 opener in Bermuda

SailGP returns with the 2022/23 Season 3 opener . . . Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess over the weekend of 14 and 15 May.

Early out on the water was Ben Ainslie’s Great Britain SailGP Team, intially using the 18m ‘baby’ Wing as Bermuda delivered the breeze for the first session on the water.

Although the fleet has expanded to ten national teams, only nine will take part in the opening event, with Nathan Outteridge’s Japan team sidelined due to insufficiant F50 boats being available.

The SailGP organisation does not expect Outteridge’s team to join the series until the fourth event in Copenhagen following shipping, structural testing and sea trials.

Following the opening event in Bermuda, the teams will then move to the United States for Sail Grand Prix Chicago at Navy Pier over the 18-19 June.

The Europe stage of the tour will open with Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Plymouth over the weekend of the 30-31 July.

