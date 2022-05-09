- RS Aero UK River Championships won by Dave Lynall
The 2022 RS Aero UK River Championship, held at Avon Sailing Club on the river Severn near Tewkesbury, was won by Dave Lynall from Bowmoor SC.
Dave finished the four race seies with three points, after discard, from his four race wins.
Second was brother Antony Lynall with five points and third Jacob Lutton with nine points. Lutton was also first junior.
A superb day’s sailing in the sunshine with barbecue and camping was enjoyed well into the evening.
Thanks to Rooster Sailing for their support with the prizes.
RS Aero UK River Championship – Final after 4 races
1st Dave Lynall – Bowmoor SC – 3 points
2nd Antony Lynall – Avon SC – 5 points
3rd Jacob Lutton – Avon SC – 9 points First Junior
4th Gareth Griffiths – Island Barn RSC – 10 points
5th Matt White – Avon SC – 16 points
6th Andy Warren – Avon SC – 17 points
7th Phil White – Bowmoor SC – 19 points
8th Richard Miller – Avon SC – 26 points
9th Mark Lambdin – Bradford-on-Avon SC – 27 points
10th Andrew Wilkins – South Caernarvonshire YC – 28 points
11th Simon Bullinghan – Avon SC – 29 points
12th Tony Hughes – Avon SC – 33 points
13th Peter Lewis – Avon SC – 41 points
14th Ian White – Avon SC – 43 points