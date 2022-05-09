RS Aero UK River Championships won by Dave Lynall

The 2022 RS Aero UK River Championship, held at Avon Sailing Club on the river Severn near Tewkesbury, was won by Dave Lynall from Bowmoor SC.

Dave finished the four race seies with three points, after discard, from his four race wins.

Second was brother Antony Lynall with five points and third Jacob Lutton with nine points. Lutton was also first junior.

A superb day’s sailing in the sunshine with barbecue and camping was enjoyed well into the evening.

Thanks to Rooster Sailing for their support with the prizes.

RS Aero UK River Championship – Final after 4 races

1st Dave Lynall – Bowmoor SC – 3 points

2nd Antony Lynall – Avon SC – 5 points

3rd Jacob Lutton – Avon SC – 9 points First Junior

4th Gareth Griffiths – Island Barn RSC – 10 points

5th Matt White – Avon SC – 16 points

6th Andy Warren – Avon SC – 17 points

7th Phil White – Bowmoor SC – 19 points

8th Richard Miller – Avon SC – 26 points

9th Mark Lambdin – Bradford-on-Avon SC – 27 points

10th Andrew Wilkins – South Caernarvonshire YC – 28 points

11th Simon Bullinghan – Avon SC – 29 points

12th Tony Hughes – Avon SC – 33 points

13th Peter Lewis – Avon SC – 41 points

14th Ian White – Avon SC – 43 points