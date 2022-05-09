Galateia sweeps the Maxi Inshore Challenge event at Palmavela

Winner of the Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge event at Palmavela, Mallorca, was David M. Leuschen’s Wallycento, Galateia.

Sadly due to work commitments, Galateia’s owner was unable to steer Galateia, handing over the wheel to his tactician, Kiwi pro sailor Kelvin Harrap.

Galateia went on win all six races – two races held on Friday and Saturday, with single longer coastals on Thursday and Sunday.

Aside from the IMA Maxi class prize, Galateia also won the prize for the Best Placed IMA Member.

With seven yachts racing under IRC, the IMA Maxi class, competitors underwent a ‘compete test’ with conditions spanning a solid 20-22 knots gusting to mid-20s on the opening day before dropping to the weekend’s lighter sea breeze.

While there was a stand-out leader, the opposite was true for the remainder of the IMA Maxi class podium with four of the six yachts coming home second or third over the four days.

The race for second was principally between Magic Carpet Cubed and the new team on Bullitt.

Two second placed finishes in the last two races while Magic Carpet Cubed (top image) had a final day they would rather forget, allowed the new Italian team to take second overall by just a point.

Closer still was the race for fourth between Leopard 3 and Paul Berger’s Swan 80 Kallima, which finished tied on points with Leopard 3 prevailing on countback.

As for Bullitt, this was the first event too for Paprec Recyclage (Spirit of Malouen X), the former Hamilton/Open Season Wally 107. For French owner Jean-Luc Petithuguenin, the trade-up from his TP52 is to a boat he wishes to campaign inshore and offshore.

The IMA’s Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge continues week after next with the Maxi Yacht Sorrento Trophy, part of the IMA Maxi European Championship

