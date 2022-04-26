Portofino Regate di Primavera – more ‘winter’ than ‘spring’

The Mediterranean maxi racing season opened with the Portofino Regate di Primavera on the Gulf of Tigullio but hampered by weather that was more ‘winter’ than ‘spring’.

Nonetheless three of the scheduled four races were held.

After two days of cancellations the first race, a 26 miler, was finally held but with two metre waves, three boats were forced to retire – Dario Castiglia’s Hanse 630e Remax One, Jürg Schneider’s Swan 65 Saida and the Grand Soleil 65 Indomabile Pensiero belonging to the YCI’s Beppe Croce Sea School.

The immaculate Morgana of De Santis Francesco leading the fleet home on the water, but with Twin Soul B, the all-black Mylius 80 campaigned by Luciano Gandini, winning under IRC corrected time.

On the final day the race committee made the decision to lay on two shorter coastal races, held in a light southeasterly of around 10-12 knots.

These were again both won by Twin Soul B, which enjoyed a perfect scoreline.

With this Gandini was awarded not just the overall winners trophy but the plaque for the top International Maxi Association member competing and another for leading the five boat fleet competing for the Mylius Cup.

If Twin Soul B dominated the racing under IRC, behind it was much closer, especially between Adriano Calvini’s FY61 Itacentodue and the Mylius 65 Oscar 3 of Aldo Parisotto, which came home second and third overall respectively, separated by just one point.

Racing resumes in the International Maxi Association’s Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge with La Larga, the offshore race of Palmavela on 30 April and in the Caribbean, Antigua Sailing Week, the final event of the IMA’s inaugural Caribbean Maxi Challenge.

Portofino Regate di Primavera – Final after 3 races

1st ITA TWIN SOUL B – Gandini Luciano – Mylius 76 – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ITA ITACENTODUE – Calvini Adriano – FY 61 – 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA OSCAR 3 – Parisotto Aldo – Mylius 65 – 2 5 2 – – 9 pts

4th ITA MANTICORE – Baruffaldi Preis Franz Wilhelm – Mylius 60 – 4 4 4 – – 12 pts

5th ITA JECALU – Romeo Antonio – Mylius 60 – 5 3 6 – – 14 pts

6th ITA MORGANA – De Santis Francesco – Nauta 100 – 6 6 5 – – 17 pts

7th MLT REMAX ONE – Castiglia Dario – Hanse 630 – RET 7 7 – – 27 pts

8th SUI SAIDA – Schneider Jureg – Swan 65 – RET 9 8 – – 30 pts

9th ITA1 INDOMABILE PENSIERO – YC Italiano – Grand Soleil 65 – RET 8 9 – – 30 pts

