F15 Northern Championship for The Whippet & The Whopper

The Whippet & The Whopper aka Steve Goacher and Tim Harper were winners of the F15 Northern Championship & World Qualifier held at the Royal Windermere YC.

Local members Goacher and Harper wrapped up the event with a score-line bookended with two race wins for a total of 6 points.

Second place went to Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett of the Draycote Water SC with 12 points also including two race wins.

This left another local entry, Nigel and Gavin Tullett, in third place also with 12 points and winners of the penultimate race.

Conditions for the first three race on the Saturday were ‘challenging’ . . . with viscous black gusts coming across the water from the hills on the East shore, shifting as much as 30 degrees at times.

Three windward leeward races were sailed and while the front of the fleet was hotly contested, for some it was survival mode with at least two crews being dumped out of boats, but safely recovered.

Goacher and Harper took the first race ahead of Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader, then Davy and Huett hit the front for the next two.

Winning the first ahead of Goacher and Harper and the second ahead of Shane MacCarthy and Adam Froggart.

Returning to the fray on Sunday, two final races were sailed in similar conditions to complete the five race series.

The penultimate race going to Nigel and Gavin Tullett ahead of Goacher and Harper.

Then the final race went to ‘The Whippet & The Whopper’ to confirm their overall victory in a fitting manner and stake their place on the World Championship Qualifier board for the 2023 event in Fremantle, Australia.

F15 Northern Championship & World Qualifier- Final after 5 races (30 entries)

1st GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 1 2 -7 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett -8 1 1 5 5 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 4031 Nigel Tullett and Gavin Tullett -10 5 4 1 2 – – 12 pts

4th GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader 2 3 6 3 -31 – – 14 pts

5th GBR 4102 Andy Tunnicliffe and Tom Storey 7 -9 5 4 3 – – 19 pts

6th IRL 4085 Shane MacCarthy and Adam Froggart -11 4 2 6 10 – – 22 pts

7th GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp and Adrian Simpson 3 7 -9 8 4 – – 22 pts

8th IRL 4092 Higel Biggs and Hamish MacKay 6 6 3 -7 7 – – 22 pts

9th GBR 3802 Gary Richardson and Andrew Taylor 9 11 -18 12 11 – – 43 pts

10th GBR 3641 Mike Preston and Karl Sloane 12 10 11 10 -31 – – 43 pts

11th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKeller -14 12.5 10 9 12 – – 43.5 pts

12th IRL 4074 Bryan Willis and John Mcpeake 5 12.5 -31 24 9 – – 50.5 pts

13th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson and Jason Corlett 13 -20 8 17 13 – – 51 pts

14th GBR 3520 Neil Currie and Rory Yardly 15 14 12 11 -31 – – 52 pts

15th GBR 4091 Jeremy Arnold and Scott Train 16 15 16 -23 18 – – 65 pts

16th GBR 3970 Ian Ackroyd and Peter Richards -31 8 15 13 31 – – 67 pts

17th GBR 3463 Megan Thornley and John Thornley 20 19 17 -25 14 – – 70 pts

18th GBR 3632 David Wilkinson and Olwyn Marsden 4 17 -31 19 31 – – 71 pts

19th GBR 4017 Phil Snewin and Ros Coleman 17 -31 31 18 6 – – 72 pts

20th GBR 3851 Ian Linder and Kevin Sweetman -31 16 14 14 31 – – 75 pts

21st GBR 4073 Chris Ducker and TBC 21 18 -31 21 17 – – 77 pts

22nd IRL 3782 Trevor Darcy and Adam McClernon 19 -31 13 15 31 – – 78 pts

23rd GBR 3130 Jordan Aspin and Jason Benn 22 21 19 -26 16 – – 78 pts

24th GBR 4069 Bill Chard and Josh Preater -31 31 31 16 8 – – 86 pts

25th GBR 3917 Paul Helsby and Ian Shaw 24 23 20 -29 19 – – 86 pts

26th GBR 3733 Michael Harris and Sarah Harris 23 22 -31 28 20 – – 93 pts

27th GBR 3912 Nigel Harris and Mark Thompson 18 -31 31 20 31 – – 100 pts

28th GBR 3998 John Walter and Roseanne Walter -31 31 31 27 15 – – 104 pts

29th GBR 4016 David Heron and Keith Jamieson -31 31 31 22 31 – – 115 pts

30th GBR 3428 Graham Lamond and Alistair Lamond -31 31 31 31 31 – – 124 pts