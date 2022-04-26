Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères – Day 2

Day 2 of the Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères

The Nacra 17 event has now completed five races and Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA, took back their lead from Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3, -16, 3, 1, 5).

In third are Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen FIN with Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin AUS in fourht place.

In the ILCA7 Laser, Matt Wearn AUS (-2, 1, 1, 1) is tied for the lead on three points with Philipp Buhl GER (1, -3, 1, 1). Best placed British competitor in 7th is Sam Whaley (-11, 1, 6, 3) with Michael Beckett in 10th place.

In the women’s ILCA6 Radial, Agata Barwinska POL leads with 11 points from Louise Cervera FRA and Emma Plasschaert BEL who are tied on 21 points.

Britain’s Daisy Collingbridge (18, 3, 9, -22) is in 6th and Hannah Snellgrove is 14th overall.

After the fourth 470 race, Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth GER (-5, 1, 1, 1) take a two point lead from Hippolyte Marchetti and Aloise Retornaz FRA (-2, 1, 2, 2).

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (3, 5, 2, 1) now in third tied on six points with Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson SWE (1, 2, 3, 3).

While Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (5, 5, 3, -12) are ninth overall.

The women’s 49erFX have completed six races, Helene Noess and Marie Ronningten NOR lead with 12 points from Lara Granter and Amélie Riou FRA on 16 points with third Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler SWE with 19 points.

Britain’s Megan Brickwood and Stéphani Orton move into eighth overall with 26 points, while Freya Black and Saskia Tidey drop to 17th with 39 points.

In the men’s 49er, Poland’s Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki’s lead is reduced to one point after six races. Second are Nevin Snow and Maximiliano Agnese USA and in third place are Erwan Fischer and Clament Pequin FRA.

Best placed Brits are Chris Taylor and James Grummett (9,7,16,3,10,-17) in 17th overall, with ROBINS Nick Robins an Dan Budden 22nd.

In the women’s Formula Kite after eight races, Lauriane Nolot FRA has taken the lead with eight points, one ahead of Daniela Moroz of the USA with third Poema Newland FRA.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge is now in fourth place.

In the men’s Formula Kite, Axel Mazella FRA is tied for the lead on six points with Maximilian Maeder FRA. In second are Theo De Ramecourt and Benoit Gomez FRA both with ten points.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is in ninth place.

In the men’s iQfoil, the leader is Nicolas Goyard FRA with 11 points after ten races, second Sebastian Koerdel GER on 25 points and third Clement Bourgeois FRA with 28 points.

In the women’s iQFoil Hélène Noesmoen FRA leads with eight points from ten races. Second is Maja Dziarnowska POL with 23 points and third Delphine Cousin FRA on 26 points.

No GBR entries in iQfoil.

Full results available here . . .