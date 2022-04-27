First ever U25 Para Sailing World Championship

World Sailing announce U25 Para Sailing World Championship

The new Championship event is intended as an avenue for the growth of the sport as World Sailing continues its campaign to see sailing reinstated for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

The inaugural edition will take place on the waters of Brassemermeer, a large lake halfway between The Hague and Amsterdam in the Netherlands, from 19-22 July 2022, hosted by the WV Brassemermeer club.

Fifteen nations and a fleet of up to 30 Para Sailors are expected, with mixed male-female crews under the age of 25, who will race for four days to become the first ever U25 Para Sailing World Champions.

The event will take place in the RS Venture Connect sailboat, an existing class of Para World Sailing equipment with seated control system and World Para Sailing racing specification sails.



Interested teams are invited to sign up to the first U25 Para Sailing World Championship here . . .

The entry fee includes the cost of supplied equipment charter for the duration of the event, including the pre-event practice race day.

NOTE: Early Bird entry fee is available up to and including 1st June 2022: EUR 750

Prior to the event, World Sailing will be conducting a Paralympic Development Programme (PDP) session over the weekend of 16-17 July.

The PDP will include workshops on boat handling and racing skills, rules and regatta management, as well as the opportunity for coaches to gain experience and develop high-performance expertise.

