World Sailing appoints new Head of International Development

World Sailing has appointed experienced sports administration professional Fiona Kidd as its new Head of International Development.

In the role of Head of International Development, Kidd will be responsible for the strategic development, implementation and delivery of World Sailing’s mission to grow the sport and make sailing more accessible by securing funding for key projects, supporting and delivering training and development for sailors, coaches, race officials and regional development coordinators around the world.

Kidd brings over 30 years of experience in sailing developing youth and senior classes, coaching development and sustainability programs, as well as organising major events. Her most recent role was as Secretary General of the International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA), a position she held for over seven years.

Kidd has also served as Executive Secretary of ILCA North America and at World Sailing, was chair of the World Youth Sailing Championship Commitee from 2000-2012 and chair of the Women’s Forum from 2004-2012, and was the Sailing Sports Manager at the Toronto 2015 Pan/Para Pan American Games organising committee.

Fiona Kidd starts in the role immediately.