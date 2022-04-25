Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères – Day 1

The Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères opened to racing on Monday with fleets facing a 15-20 knots breez building with gusts between 25-30 on some courses.
Unfortunately the results system relies on pdf sheets as the method of communication, so following the results is pretty tedious.
In the 470 mixed crew event there is a three-way tie for first place after two flight races, with Hippolyte Marchetti and Aloise Retornaz FRA, Malte and Winkel and Anastasiya GER, and Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa karlsson SWE all on three points.
Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Eilidh MxIntyre (3, 5) are sixth and Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (5, 5) eighth.
In the two iQFoil fleets no British competitors are racing, saving themselves for the Europeans later in May.
Leading the men’s iQFoil after 5 races is Clément Bourgeois FRA with 9 points with in second place Nicolas Goyard FRA with 12 points.
In the women’s iQFoil Hélène Noesmoen FRA won all five races to lead with 4 points from Delphine Cousin FRA on 13 points.
Only one race result for the Nacra17, won by Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA with second Laila an der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer NED, and third Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet.
In the ILCA7 Laser the men did two flight races and the women in the ILCA6 Radial did two full fleet races. No overall result positions posted at present.
In the women’s ILCA6 Agata Barwinska POL leads with 8 points from Maxime Jonker NED on 12 points, with third Sarah Douglas CAN on 13 points.
Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove won the first race (1, 24) and is 12th overall. Daisy Collingbridge is 8th with an 18 and 3, and Matilda Nicholls (39, 32) is 35th.
The women’s 49erFX did two flight races, leading overall are Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler SWE who won both their races. Second are Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea USA after a 2 and 1.
Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (12, 3) are 13th.
470 Mixed – Leaders after 2 flight races (51 entries)
1st FRA MACHETTI Hippolyte and RETORNAZ Aloise 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd GER WINKEL Malte and WINKEL Anastasiya 1 2 – – 3 pts
3rd SWE DAHLBERG Anton and KARLSSON Lovisa 1 2 – – 3 pts
4th GER WANSER Luise and AUTENRIETH Philipp 5 1 – – 6 pts
5th AUS CHARLWOOD Chris and CATT Amelia 2 6 – – 8 pts
6th GBR WRIGLEY Martin and MCINTYRE Eilidh 3 5 – – 8 pts
7th ITA GRADONI Marco and DUBBINI Alessandra 6 3 – – 9 pts
8th GBR HEATHCOTE Vita and ORR Ryan 5 5 – – 10 pts
9th AUT VADLAU Lara and MAHR Lukas 7 4 – – 11 pts
10th ESP XAMMAR Jordi and XAMMAR Jordi 9 3 – – 12 pts
49erFX Women – Leaders after 2 flight races (38 entries)
1st SWE BOBECK Vilma and NETZLER Rebecca 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd USA ROBLE Stephanie and SHEA Margaret 2 1 – – 3 pts
3rd FRA GRANIER Lara and RIOU Amelie 1 5 – – 6 pts
4th CAN TEN HOVE Alexandra and MILLEN Mariah 4 3 – – 7 pts
5th ITA PASSAMONTI Arianna and FAVA giulia 3 4 – – 7 pts
6th BEL MAENHAUT Isaura and GEURTS Anouk 7 2 – – 9 pts
7th POL MELZACKA Aleksandra and JANKOWIAK Sandra 2 7 – – 9 pts
8th AUS HARDING Laura (and WILMOT Annie 4 6 – – 10 pts
9th NZL MALONEY Alexandra and HOBBS Olivia 3 10 – – 13 pts
10th ESP SUAREZ Patricia and CANTERO Maria 10 4 – – 14 pts
GBR:
13th GBR BLACK Freya and TIDEY Saskia 12 3 – – 15 pts
15th GBR BRICKWOOD MEGAN and ORTON Stephanie 6 10 – – 16 pts
ILCA Women – Leaders after 2 races (65 entries)
1st POL217327 BARWINSKA Agata (POLAB11) 8 2 – – 10 pts
2nd NED218738 JONKER Maxime (NEDMJ5) 3 9 – – 12 pts
3rd CAN220403 DOUGLAS Sarah (CANSD7) 12 1 – – 13 pts
4th BEL211552 PLASSCHAERT Emma (BELPE1) 6 7 – – 13 pts
5th FRA212125 CERVERA Louise (FRALC33) 5 10 – – 15 pts
6th FRA220107 BOLOU Marie (FRAMB29) 11 6 – – 17 pts
7th HUN211551 ERDI Maria (HUNME1) 9 8 – – 17 pts
8th GBR219900 COLLINGRIDGE Daisy (GBRDC96) 18 3 – – 21 pts
9th GER218415 ANDERSSHON Hannah 4 18 – – 22 pts
10th GRE218913 KARACHALIOU Vasileia (GREVK5) 2 21 – – 23 pts
11th FRA211861 MICHON Pernelle (FRAPM12) 19 5 – – 24 pts
12th GBR218716 SNELLGROVE Hannah (GBRHS12) 1 24 – – 25 pts
IQfoil Men – Leaders after 5 races 1 discard (57 entries)
1st FRA 53 BOURGEOIS, Clément 2 3 3 1 (6) – – 9 pts
2nd FRA 465 GOYARD, Nicolas (9) 2 2 6 2 – – 12 pts
3rd GER 220 KOERDEL, Sebastian (10) 1 6 4 3 – – 14 pts
4th FRA 3 GOYARD, Thomas 11 -15 4 2 1 – – 18 pts
5th POL 72 MANOWIECKI, Kamil 6 -23 1 8 9 – – 24 pts
6th POL 23 RUTKOWSKI, Maciej 3 6 -12 7 10 – – 26 pts
7th FRA 77 LE COQ, Pierre 7 5 7 (18) 8 – – 27 pts
8th AUS 111 MCMILLAN, Will 5 9 -14 3 11 – – 28 pts
9th FRA 628 PIGNOLET, Louis 1 4 8 DNC 17 – – 30 pts
10th FRA 152 ARNOUX, Tom 4 8 -17 10 13 – – 35 pts
No GBR entered
IQfoil Women – Leaders after 5 races 1 discard (32 entries)
1st FRA 57 NOESMOEN, Hélène (1) 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd FRA 775 COUSIN, Delphine 2 3 (6) 6 2 – – 13 pts
3rd POL 7 DZIARNOWSKA, Maja (6) 6 5 2 3 – – 16 pts
4th NZL 1 TEN HAVE, Veerle (9) 4 2 5 7 – – 18 pts
5th POL 230 KUCHTA, Maja 5 2 8 4 (16) – – 19 pts
6th FRA 18 BELBEOCH, Lucie 4 5 3 10 (15) – – 22 pts
7th FRA 712 PIANAZZA, Manon 7 7 4 8 (27) – – 26 pts
8th FRA 118 MORTEFON, Marion 3 9 12 (15) 9 – – 33 pts
9th ITA 157 MAGGETTI, Marta (13) 13 10 7 5 – – 35 pts
10th ITA 1 SPECIALE, Giorgia (12) 12 7 9 8 – – 36 pts
No GBR entered