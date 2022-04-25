Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères – Day 1

The Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères opened to racing on Monday with fleets facing a 15-20 knots breez building with gusts between 25-30 on some courses.

Unfortunately the results system relies on pdf sheets as the method of communication, so following the results is pretty tedious.

In the 470 mixed crew event there is a three-way tie for first place after two flight races, with Hippolyte Marchetti and Aloise Retornaz FRA, Malte and Winkel and Anastasiya GER, and Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa karlsson SWE all on three points.

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Eilidh MxIntyre (3, 5) are sixth and Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (5, 5) eighth.

In the two iQFoil fleets no British competitors are racing, saving themselves for the Europeans later in May.

Leading the men’s iQFoil after 5 races is Clément Bourgeois FRA with 9 points with in second place Nicolas Goyard FRA with 12 points.

In the women’s iQFoil Hélène Noesmoen FRA won all five races to lead with 4 points from Delphine Cousin FRA on 13 points.

Only one race result for the Nacra17, won by Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA with second Laila an der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer NED, and third Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet.

In the ILCA7 Laser the men did two flight races and the women in the ILCA6 Radial did two full fleet races. No overall result positions posted at present.

In the women’s ILCA6 Agata Barwinska POL leads with 8 points from Maxime Jonker NED on 12 points, with third Sarah Douglas CAN on 13 points.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove won the first race (1, 24) and is 12th overall. Daisy Collingbridge is 8th with an 18 and 3, and Matilda Nicholls (39, 32) is 35th.

The women’s 49erFX did two flight races, leading overall are Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler SWE who won both their races. Second are Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea USA after a 2 and 1.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (12, 3) are 13th.

470 Mixed – Leaders after 2 flight races (51 entries)

1st FRA MACHETTI Hippolyte and RETORNAZ Aloise 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GER WINKEL Malte and WINKEL Anastasiya 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd SWE DAHLBERG Anton and KARLSSON Lovisa 1 2 – – 3 pts

4th GER WANSER Luise and AUTENRIETH Philipp 5 1 – – 6 pts

5th AUS CHARLWOOD Chris and CATT Amelia 2 6 – – 8 pts

6th GBR WRIGLEY Martin and MCINTYRE Eilidh 3 5 – – 8 pts

7th ITA GRADONI Marco and DUBBINI Alessandra 6 3 – – 9 pts

8th GBR HEATHCOTE Vita and ORR Ryan 5 5 – – 10 pts

9th AUT VADLAU Lara and MAHR Lukas 7 4 – – 11 pts

10th ESP XAMMAR Jordi and XAMMAR Jordi 9 3 – – 12 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 2 flight races (38 entries)

1st SWE BOBECK Vilma and NETZLER Rebecca 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd USA ROBLE Stephanie and SHEA Margaret 2 1 – – 3 pts

3rd FRA GRANIER Lara and RIOU Amelie 1 5 – – 6 pts

4th CAN TEN HOVE Alexandra and MILLEN Mariah 4 3 – – 7 pts

5th ITA PASSAMONTI Arianna and FAVA giulia 3 4 – – 7 pts

6th BEL MAENHAUT Isaura and GEURTS Anouk 7 2 – – 9 pts

7th POL MELZACKA Aleksandra and JANKOWIAK Sandra 2 7 – – 9 pts

8th AUS HARDING Laura (and WILMOT Annie 4 6 – – 10 pts

9th NZL MALONEY Alexandra and HOBBS Olivia 3 10 – – 13 pts

10th ESP SUAREZ Patricia and CANTERO Maria 10 4 – – 14 pts

GBR:

13th GBR BLACK Freya and TIDEY Saskia 12 3 – – 15 pts

15th GBR BRICKWOOD MEGAN and ORTON Stephanie 6 10 – – 16 pts

ILCA Women – Leaders after 2 races (65 entries)

1st POL217327 BARWINSKA Agata (POLAB11) 8 2 – – 10 pts

2nd NED218738 JONKER Maxime (NEDMJ5) 3 9 – – 12 pts

3rd CAN220403 DOUGLAS Sarah (CANSD7) 12 1 – – 13 pts

4th BEL211552 PLASSCHAERT Emma (BELPE1) 6 7 – – 13 pts

5th FRA212125 CERVERA Louise (FRALC33) 5 10 – – 15 pts

6th FRA220107 BOLOU Marie (FRAMB29) 11 6 – – 17 pts

7th HUN211551 ERDI Maria (HUNME1) 9 8 – – 17 pts

8th GBR219900 COLLINGRIDGE Daisy (GBRDC96) 18 3 – – 21 pts

9th GER218415 ANDERSSHON Hannah 4 18 – – 22 pts

10th GRE218913 KARACHALIOU Vasileia (GREVK5) 2 21 – – 23 pts

11th FRA211861 MICHON Pernelle (FRAPM12) 19 5 – – 24 pts

12th GBR218716 SNELLGROVE Hannah (GBRHS12) 1 24 – – 25 pts

IQfoil Men – Leaders after 5 races 1 discard (57 entries)

1st FRA 53 BOURGEOIS, Clément 2 3 3 1 (6) – – 9 pts

2nd FRA 465 GOYARD, Nicolas (9) 2 2 6 2 – – 12 pts

3rd GER 220 KOERDEL, Sebastian (10) 1 6 4 3 – – 14 pts

4th FRA 3 GOYARD, Thomas 11 -15 4 2 1 – – 18 pts

5th POL 72 MANOWIECKI, Kamil 6 -23 1 8 9 – – 24 pts

6th POL 23 RUTKOWSKI, Maciej 3 6 -12 7 10 – – 26 pts

7th FRA 77 LE COQ, Pierre 7 5 7 (18) 8 – – 27 pts

8th AUS 111 MCMILLAN, Will 5 9 -14 3 11 – – 28 pts

9th FRA 628 PIGNOLET, Louis 1 4 8 DNC 17 – – 30 pts

10th FRA 152 ARNOUX, Tom 4 8 -17 10 13 – – 35 pts

No GBR entered

IQfoil Women – Leaders after 5 races 1 discard (32 entries)

1st FRA 57 NOESMOEN, Hélène (1) 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd FRA 775 COUSIN, Delphine 2 3 (6) 6 2 – – 13 pts

3rd POL 7 DZIARNOWSKA, Maja (6) 6 5 2 3 – – 16 pts

4th NZL 1 TEN HAVE, Veerle (9) 4 2 5 7 – – 18 pts

5th POL 230 KUCHTA, Maja 5 2 8 4 (16) – – 19 pts

6th FRA 18 BELBEOCH, Lucie 4 5 3 10 (15) – – 22 pts

7th FRA 712 PIANAZZA, Manon 7 7 4 8 (27) – – 26 pts

8th FRA 118 MORTEFON, Marion 3 9 12 (15) 9 – – 33 pts

9th ITA 157 MAGGETTI, Marta (13) 13 10 7 5 – – 35 pts

10th ITA 1 SPECIALE, Giorgia (12) 12 7 9 8 – – 36 pts

No GBR entered