RS 700 and 800 Rooster National Tour events at Stokes Bay SC

The first RS 700 and 800 Rooster National Tour events of 2022 took place at Stokes Bay SC over the weekend.

The 20 to 25 knots North Easterly set the bar a touch too high for some, but for others it was just what the doctor ordered.

Both fleet winners recorded a cleansweep of the six races . . . Theo Galyer taking the honours in the RS700 and Tom Morris and Guy Filmore in the RS800.

In the RS700 Galyer finished with a ten point advantage over Matthew Conner on 15 points, with Richard Thurlby in third place with 17 points.

Richard Wadsworth who had racked-up a string of second place finishes was unable to finish the final race dropping him to fourth overall with 20 points.

Morris and Filmore finished the RS800 event with a seven point advantage over Ben Palmer and Dicken Maclean on 12 points, with Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire just one point back in third place with 13 points.

A great weekend of racing provided by Race officer Tim Johnson, his team and all the volunteers at Stokes Bay SC, not forgetting the National Tour sponsor Rooster.

RS700 Rooster National Tour – Final after 6 races (11entries)

1st 1063 Theo Galyer – Hayling Island SC -1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 1060 Matthew Conner – Queen Mary SC 2 3 -4 3 3 4 – – 15 pts

3rd 762 Richard Thurlby – Stokes Bay SC 4 4 3 -6 4 2 – – 17 pts

4th 720 Richard Wadsworth – Stokes Bay SC -12 2 2 2 2 12 – – 20 pts

5th 1035 Will Homewood – Lymington 3 5 -12 8.5 5 6 – – 27.5 pts

6th 1068 Roland Smith – Hayling Island SC -12 12 12 4 6 5 – – 39 pts

7th 710 Nathan Steffenoni – Weston SC -12 12 12 7 8 3 – – 42 pts

8th 931 Malcolm Streeton – Hayling Island SC -12 12 12 8.5 7 7 – – 46.5 pts

9th 903 John Booth – Stokes Bay SC -12 12 5 10 12 12 – – 51 pts

10th 1041 Simon Hawes – Queen Mary SC -12 12 12 5 12 12 – – 53 pts

11th 871 Curtiss Drew – Hayling Island SC -12 12 12 12 12 12 – – 60 pts

RS800 Rooster National Tour – Final after 6 races (11entries)

1st Tom Morris and Guy Filmore – Hayling Island SC -1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd Ben Palmer and Dicken Maclean – Hayling Island SC 2 2 3 -4 3 2 – – 12 pts

3rd Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire – Swanage SC -4 4 2 2 2 3 – – 13 pts

4th Cameron Moss and Lyme Regis SC – Jake Stow 3 3 -4 3 4 4 – – 17 pts

5th Ralph Singleton and Ollie Page – Restronguet SC 5 5 5 -6 5 5 – – 25 pts

6th Martin Orton and Ian Brooks – Chichester YC -10 10 10 5 6 7 – – 38 pts

7th Jack Elsby-Hartman and Ben McMeekin – RSC -10 6 10 10 10 6 – – 42 pts

8th Ricky Robinson and Ryan Robinson – Stokes Bay SC -10 10 10 10 7 10 – – 47 pts

9th Joshua Poat and Rob Cherry – Hayling Island SC -10 10 10 7 10 10 – – 47 pts