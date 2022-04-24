Contender, Fireball and Osprey at HISC – Final Results

Contender, Fireball and Osprey classes completed their Open Meetings at HISC

Slightly easier conditions for day 2 of the Contender, Fireball and Osprey open meetings at Hayling Island, tempted a few more crews onto the water and allowed the scheduled four races for each class to be completed.

In the Contender singlehander, Simon Mussell found his way to the front in two of the three races Sunday to claim the overall win from Carl Tague after they finished tied on five points after discard.

Third place went to Stuart Jones who also added a win to his scoreline to finish with six points.

In the Fireball, day one leaders Tom Gillard and Shandy Thompson added two more wins, to count three race wins after discard and take overall victory, two points ahead of Dave Hall and Paul Constable on five points.

In third place were the local HISC pair, David Sayce and Matt Alvarado on ten points.

While in the Osprey event, Peter Gray and Geoff Edwards upgraded their third place from day 1 to an overall win curtesy of two race wins, squeezing out Groy and Peter Greig by a single point.

Third place went to Russell Wheeler and Mark Mawillie who took the other win on Sunday and finished with ten points.

Contender OM – Day 2 Final after 4 races (13 entries)

1st 2420 Simon Mussell – Highcliffe SC 3 1 -5 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 2607 Carl Tague – Oxford SC 1 -5 2 2 – – 5 pts

3rd 2706 Stuart Jones – Datchet Water SC -6 2 1 3 – – 6 pts

4th 2708 Ed Presely – Castle Cove SC 2 3 4 -6 – – 9 pts

5th 1652 Nick Noble – Castle Cove SC 4 4 -8 4 – – 12 pts

6th 646 Martin Frary – Hayling Island SC -14 7 3 5 – – 15 pts

7th 705 James Spikesley – Netley SC -14 6 7 8 – – 21 pts

8th 2423 Simon Dodds – Hythe & Saltwood SC 7 8 6 -14 – – 21 pts

9th 678 Tom Hooton – A N Other SC 5 9 -10 9 – – 23 pts

10th 2730 Adrian Smith – Hythe & Saltwood SC -14 10 9 7 – – 26 pts

11th 666 Bill Hooton – Brighton -14 14 11 10 – – 35 pts

Fireball OM – Day 2 Final after 4 races (10 entries)

1st 15122 Tom Gillard and Shandy – A N Other SC 1 -3 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 15155 David Hall and Paul Constable – Blackwater SC -2 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

3rd 15112 David Sayce and Matt Alvarado – Hayling Island SC -11 2 5 3 – – 10 pts

4th 14889 Barry Smith and Rick Spring – Thornbury SC 4 -6 6 6 – – 16 pts

5th 14242 Rupert Smith and Chris Turner – NSSC 5 7 -8 5 – – 17 pts

6th 15166 Simon Kings and Jono Loe – Hayling Island SC -11 11 3 4 – – 18 pts

7th 15046 P Popple and Jez White – SSC -11 4 7 7 – – 18 pts

8th 14836 Andy Stewart and Kevin Hope – Notts County 3 5 -11 11 – – 19 pts

9th 15161 Chris Turner and Colin Parke – Hayling Island SC -11 8 4 8 – – 20 pts

10th 14614 Tom Thirketle and Tom Payne – Hayling Island SC -11 9 9 9 – – 27 pts

Osprey OM – Day 2 Final after 4 races (11 entries)

1st 1360 Peter Gray and Geoff Edwards – Staunton Harold -3 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 1234 Groy and Peter Gregg – Weymouth SC 1 -5 2 2 – – 5 pts

3rd 1183 Russell Wheeler and Mark Mawillie – IOSSC -12 1 3 6 – – 10 pts

4th 1363 Alistair Raynard and Rob Burdekin – Carsington 2 3 -6 5 – – 10 pts

5th 1369 Roger Blake and James Blake – Great Moor SC -7 4 4 3 – – 11 pts

6th 1373 Richard Marshall and Dan Martin – PYC 5 -12 7 4 – – 16 pts

7th 1347 Philip Meakin and Tommo Tamsin – A N Other SC -12 6 5 9 – – 20 pts

8th 1372 Mick Greenland and Jerry Dixon – A N Other SC 6 7 8 -12 – – 21 pts

9th 1292 Paul Heather and Jonathan Osgood – Teignmouth SC -12 8 9 8 – – 25 pts

10th 1291 Alex Willis and Nick Willis – Hayling Isalnd SC 4 -12 12 12 – – 28 pts

11th 1296 Kevin Francis and Simon Hawkes – Castle Cove -12 12 12 7 – – 31 pts

Full results available here . . .