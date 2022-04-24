International Moth – Simon Hiscock cleansweep for Inland Title

Simon Hiscocks is Noble Marine UK International Moth Class Inland Champion

Simon Hiscocks maintained his winning touch to take a cleansweep of all eight races at the Moth Class UK Inland Championship hosted at Grafham Water SC.

Alex Adams took second place 15 points off the leader with 22 points and Gareth Davies moved up to take third place with 31 points.

In fourth place was Ed Redfearn on 47 points, fifth Andrew Jarvis with 61 points and in sixth place James Phare with 69 points.

Eddie Bridle missed out on the day 1 racing but posted a 23, 3, 2, 2, 2, for day 2 enough to place seventh overall.

Likewise Andrew Friend, his day 2 score of 6, 7, 9, 7, 5 putting him eighth overall, and Ross Harvey with 23 2 5 3 3 claiming ninth place.

International Moth Inlands – Day 2 after 8 races (21 entries)

1st 11 Simon Hiscocks – WPNSA -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 4546 Alex Adams – WPNSA 3 3 3 2 4 3 4 -23 – – 22 pts

3rd 4525 Gareth Davies – Blackwater SC 4 6 -23 3 5 4 5 4 – – 31 pts

4th 4874 Ed Redfearn – Bristol -23 8 4 7 6 10 6 6 – – 47 pts

5th 4721 Andrew Jarvis – Oxford SC -23 5 5 4 9 7 8 3 – – 61 pts

6th 4780 James Phare – QMSC -23 23 6 8 8 6 9 9 – – 69 pts

7th 4826 Eddie Bridle – Brightlingsea SC -23 23 23 23 3 2 2 2 – – 78 pts

8th 4578 Andrew Friend – NPC -23 23 23 6 7 9 7 5 – – 80 pts

9th 47 Ross Harvey – Stokes Bay -23 23 23 23 2 5 3 3 – – 82 pts

10th 4048 Joe Adams – Oxford SC -23 4 23 23 11 8 10 7 – – 86 pts

11th 3390 John Evans – Grafham Water SC 6 9 8 11 16 14 23 -23 – – 87 pts

12th 4 Kyle Stoneham – PMS 2 2 2 -23 23 23 23 23 – – 98 pts

13th 3944 Phil Bevan – Grafham Water SC 5 12 -23 9 15 13 23 3 – – 100 pts

14th 4705 Alex Barone – Cardiff University SC -23 7 23 10 12 11 23 23 – – 109 pts

15th 4385 Graham Bridle – Brightlingsea SC -23 23 23 23 14 12 11 8 – – 114 pts

16th 4869 Ben Clegg – Brightlingsea SC -23 23 23 5 10 23 23 23 – – 130 pts

17th GBR3169 Brad Gibson – MYA -23 10.5 23 23 13 23 23 3 – – 138.5 pts

Full results available here . . .

