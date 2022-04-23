International Moth Inlands – Simon Hiscocks dominates first day

Noble Marine UK International Moth Class Inland Championship at Grafham Water SC

Simon Hiscocks was obviously enjoying the strong wind conditions for the opening day of the Moth Class Inland Championship taking a cleansweep of the first three races.

Likewise for Kyle Stoneham with three second places, and Alex Adams with three third place finishes to dominate the leaderboard with a 13 point advantage over the chasing pack.

In fourth place is John Evans of the home club with a 6, 9, 7 scoreline on 22 points, fifth Andrew Jarvis with 32 points and in sixth place Gareth Davies with 33 points.

Sunday looks a little less frantic, so should open up the field.

International Moth Inlands – Day 1 after 3 races (21 entries)

1st 11 Simon Hiscocks – WPNSA 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 4 Kyle Stoneham – PMS 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd 4546 Alex Adams – WPNSA 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

4th 3390 John Evans – Grafham Water SC 6 9 7 – – 22 pts

5th 4721 Andrew Jarvis – Oxford SC 22 5 5 – – 32 pts

6th 4525 Gareth Davies – Blackwater SC 5 6 22 – – 33 pts

7th 4874 Ed Redfearn – Bristol 22 8 4 – – 34 pts

8th 3944 Phil Bevan – Grafham Water SC 4 10 22 – – 36 pts

9th 4048 Joe Adams – Oxford SC 22 4 22 – – 48 pts

10th 4780 James Phare – QMSC 22 22 6 – – 50 pts

11th 4705 Alex Barone – Cardiff University SC 22 7 22 – – 51 pts

12th 4361 Donald Smith – ASYC 22 11 22 – – 55 pts

13th 4758 Eddie Gatehouse – Hayling Island SC 22 22 22 – – 66 pts

