Britain’s Ian Williams wins 5th Congressional Cup at Long Beach YC



In the final of the Congressional Cup Williams and his Gladstones Long Beach Team faced off with Tyalor Canfield and his Stars+Stripes Team in a best of five race final on Saturday.



Cranfield won the opening match, but Williams came back with three back to back wins to clinch his fifth Cup win by 3 to 1.

Williams was sailing with Matt Cornwell, Andrew Estcourt, Jon Gunderson, Steve Mitchell and Richard Sydenham.

Taylor Canfield is a five-time Congressional Cup winner and was the defending champion.

He was sailing with Alec Anderson, Mike Buckley, Matt Cassidy, Ian Liberty, George Peet and Elisabeth Whitener.

In the sail-off for third place, Chris Poole USA, sailing with Joachim Ashenbrener, Mal Parker, Rob Scrivnor, Graeme Spence and Ryan Wilmot took a 3 to 1 victory over Johnie Berntsson SWE.

Berntsson was with sailing with Herman Andersson, Fredrik Aurell, Martin Berntsson, Robert Skarp and Patrik Sturesson.

Full results available here . . .