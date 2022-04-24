Caribbean Maxi Challenge – Final Results from Les Voiles de St Barth

The International Maxi Association’s new Caribbean Maxi Challenge concluded with an impressive ‘victory with a day to spare’ in the Maxi class for Jim Swartz’s Judel Vrolijk 72 Vesper.

Jim Madden’s Swan 601 Stark Raving Mad VII managed a similar result among the remaining maxis in the CSA 3 class.

In the Maxi class order was restored after yesterday with Vesper beating Hap Fauth’s Botin Partners 74 Bella Mente on IRC corrected time by five and a half minutes, the biggest margin to date.

Having won every race but one here, the peppermint coloured Maxi 72 ended the week on six points to Bella Mente’s 12, giving her maximum points for this third event in the IMA’s Caribbean Maxi Challenge.

Bella Mente comfortably retained second, while a third place for yesterday’s winner, Wendy Schmidt’s Botin Partners 85 Deep Blue, caused them to claim third overall in a tiebreak with George David’s Rambler 88.

Like Vesper, Jim Madden’s Swan 601 Stark Raving Mad VII endured just one blemish on their otherwise perfect scoreline. Today they won by 5 minutes 41 seconds on corrected time.

The IMA’s Caribbean Maxi Challenge continues with its final event, Antigua Sailing Week taking place over 30 April to 6 May.

Caribbean Maxi Challenge 2022 – Maxi final after race 5

1st Vesper CAY 007 JV 72 – Jim Swartz (USA) – – 6 points

2nd Bella Mente USA 45 JV 74 – Hap Fauth (USA) – – 12 points

3rd Deep Blue CAY 85 Botin 85 – Wendy Schmidt (USA) – – 16 points

4th Rambler 88 USA 25555 Juan K / 88 George David (USA) – – 16 points

5th Prospector USA 60669 Mills 68 Larry Landry/Paul McDowell/Martin Roesch (USA) – – 29 points

Les Voiles de St Barth Richard Mille 2022 – Final after 6 races

CSA 1 – 1st Caro, CAY 52 – Maximilian Klink (SUI)

CSA 2 – 1st Lazy Dog, PUR 007 – Sergio Sagramoso (PUR)

CSA 3 – 1st Stark Raving Mad VII, USA 61011 – Jim Madden (USA)

CSA 4 – 1st Blitz USA 52915 – Peter Corr (ISV)

CSA 5 – 1st Pata Negra, GBR 4669R – Bernard Girod (USA)

CSA 6 – 1st Blue Skies, FRA 53131 – Gerald Quenot (FRA)

Offshore Maultihull – 1st Mach Schnell USA 12 – Kent Haeger (USA)

Racing Multihull – 1st Addictive Sailing, GBR 828M – Brieuc Maisonneuve (FRA)

Diam 24 – 1st Crybaby FRA 971 – Pierre Altier (SXM)

Full results available here . . .