Contender, Fireball and Osprey Open Meetings at HISC

Contender, Fireball and Osprey classes opened their Open Meetings at HISC

Lively conditions for day 1, with bright sunshine combined with a good breeze that varied from 20 to 25 knots and 30 knot gusts to add to the fun for the three classes, who each managed a single race.

In the Contender singlehander, the first race win went to Carl Tague, with second Ed Presely and third Simon Mussell.

Tom Gillard and Shandy Thompson took the first Fireball race, with Dave Hall and Paul Constable in second place and Kevin Hope and his crew third.

And in the third class testing the conditions at Hayling Island – the Osprey – Groy and Peter Greig were race 1 winners ahead of Alistair Raynard and Rob Burdekin, with Peter Gray and Geoff Edwards in third place.

To be continued Sunday . . .

Contender OM – Day 1 after 1 race (13 entries)

1st 2607 Carl Tague, Oxford SC – – 1 pts

2nd 2708 Ed Presely, Castle Cove SC – – 2 pts

3rd 2420 Simon Mussell, Highcliffe – – 3 pts

4th 1652 Nick Noble, Castle Cove SC – – 4 pts

5th 678 Tom Hooton, Another SC – – 5 pts

6th 2706 Stuart Jones, Datchet Water SC – – 6 pts

7th 2423 Simon Dodds, Hythe & Saltwood SC – – 7 pts

Fireball OM – Day 1 after 1 race (7 entries)

1st 15122 Tom Gillard and Shandy, Another SC – – 1 pts

2nd 15155 David Hall and Paul Constable, Blackwater SC – – 2 pts

3rd 14836 Kevin Hope and A N Other, Notts County – – 3 pts

4th 14889 Barry Smith and Rick Spring, Thornbury SC – – 4 pts

5th 14242 Rupert Smith and Chris Turner, NSSC – – 5 pts

Osprey OM – Day 1 after 1 race (11 entries)

1st 1234 Groy and Peter Gregg, Weymouth SC – – 1 pts

2nd 1363 Alistair Raynard and Rob Burdekin, Carsington – – 2 pts

3rd 1360 Peter Gray and Geoff Edwards, Staunton Harold – – 3 pts

4th 1291 Alex Willis and Nick Willis, HISC – – 4 pts

5th 1373 Richard Marshall and Dan Martin, PYC – – 5 pts

6th 1372 Mick Greenland and Jerry Dixon, Another SC – – 6 pts

7th 1369 Roger Blake and James Blake, Great Moor SC – – 7 pts

