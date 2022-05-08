53rd edition of Antigua Sailing Week – Wrap Up

After a two-year hiatus the 53rd edition of Antigua Sailing Week was brimming with success. The trade winds blew all week, with the international fleet enjoying exhilarating racing in sailing paradise.

The overall winner of Antigua Sailing Week was Peter Corr’s invincible team racing the King 40 Blitz from St Thomas USVI.

Scoring straight race wins in CSA 4, Peter Corr and his team lifted the Lord Nelson Trophy and was awarded a Locman Italy watch.



CSA Racing 1 and the Curtain Bluff Trophy was won by VO65 Ambersail II, skippered by Raimundas Slugzdinis.

Winner of CSA Racing 2, lifting the English Harbour Rum Trophy and third overall in CSA was FAST40+ Tschuss (USA), with Christian Zugal at the helm. Tschuss was also the overall winner of the Peters & May Round Antigua Race.

CSA Racing 3 went to the wire, Shahid Hamid’s British Swan 58 was the winner lifting the Chippy Fine Yacht Woodwork Trophy.

Ross Applebey’s Scarlet Oyster also scored straight race wins in CSA 5. An amazing achievement for a Corinthian crew from Guernsey Yacht Club in a 35-year-old Oyster 48.

Besides winning CSA 5 and the Governor General’s Cup, Scarlet Oyster was also the best British yacht at Antigua Sailing Week, winning the Fletcher Trophy.

The new CSA Sportsboat Class at Antigua Sailing Week was a roaring success. Jules Mitchell’s 1720 NSA Spirit won the class by three points and the Big Banana Trophy.

Winner of the new CSA Pogo 12.5 Class was Hermes, skippered by Alistair Langhorne with a team from the Itchenor Sailing Club in the UK.

Just two multihulls featured at the revival of Antigua Sailing Week. The newly launched Gunboat 68 Tosca, co-skippered by Ken Howery and Alex Thomson, won the class.

Sir Richard Matthews’ was back winning at Antigua Sailing Week racing his ST370 Holding Pattern to eight victories in CSA Performance Cruising A to lift the American Airlines Trophy.

Ten boats were racing in Club Class which is designed for teams that want to keep the racing fun and relaxed; one of two spinnaker-optional classes at ASW. The winner after tie-break was Torben Lundgren’s Danish First 456 Daisy.

Twenty-nine Bareboats were racing at Antigua Sailing Week, the biggest bareboat regatta fleet on the 2022 Caribbean circuit.

In Bareboat 2, Joaquín Vázquez’s team from Madrid Spain was the victor racing Aproache Nevis, winning the AHTA Cup, and in a tight result was the winner of Bareboat Overall, lifting the Dream Yacht Charter Trophy and was awarded a Locman Italy watch.

In Bareboat 1 Stevie Beckett’s Royal Southern YC team racing Schrodinger was the winner lifting the Antigua Slipway Trophy.

In Bareboat 3, Neil Harvey and Michael Cannon’s KHS&S Contractors ~ Girl was the winner of the BOAC Cup and was second overall.

In Bareboat 4, Adrian Leutenegger’s Swiss team from Lake Constance racing Braque was the winner, lifting the National Parks Authority Trophy.

Race Reporter – Louay Habib

The Caribbean’s most famous regatta welcomes interest from supporting partners and race entries from around the world. The 54th edition of Antigua Sailing Week will take place April 29th – May 5th, 2023.

Final Results from Antigua Sailing Week, including overall class winners available here . . .

See the Antigua Sailing Week event website here . . .