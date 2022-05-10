Goodison defends Moth Balardi Cup on Lake Garda

Paul Goodison returned to the International Moth circuit with victory in the Balardi Cup on Lake Garda.

Goodison took three wins from the four races sailed to successfully defend the Balardi Cup – Trofeo Piccolo Hotel hosted at Fraglia Vela Malcesine over the weekend of the 7-8 May.

In second place was Michael Schonleitner of Austria on 12 points.

Robert Graczyk of Poland was third tied on 13 points with the Australian Scott Weebster.

Next up on the Fraglia Vela Malcesine calendar is the 2022 Finn Gold Cup, 17 to 21 May.

Moth Balardi Cup – Trofeo Piccolo Hotel (15 entries)

1st GBR 3 Paul GOODISON 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd AUT 4634 Michael SCHÖNLEITNER 1 2 5 4 – – 12 pts

3rd POL 4831 Robert GRACZYK 4 5 2 2 – – 13 pts

4th AUS 4739 Scott WEBSTER 3 4 3 3 – – 13 pts

5th ITA 5 Kai ADOLPH 5 3 4 5 – – 17 pts

6th POL 4674 Michal KORNESZCZUK 6 6 6 7 – – 25 pts

7th GER 4698 Michael THIAS 7 7 7 6 – – 27 pts

8th GER 4664 Markus STEEG 12 9 8 8 – – 37 pts

9th AUT 4763 Max STELZL 8 11 9 9 – – 37 pts

10th POL 48 Mikołaj CHŁOPEK 9 10 10 10 – – 39 pts

Full results available here . . .