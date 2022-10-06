Formula Kite World Championship competitors gather in Cagliari

Following on from their recent European Championships in Greece, the new Olympic Formula Kite board class stages its 2022 World Championship at the Golfo degli Angeli in Cagliari, Sardinia, from 8 to 16 October.

Exactly 156 athletes are entered – 94 men and 62 women – from 45 countries, will compete.

The reigning 2021 champions, Théo de Ramecourt of France in the men and the USA’s Daniela Moroz in the women, will be defending their titles.



Serious contenders for the top positions in the men are Max Maeder from Singapore who sweept the Open European title ahead of Toni Vodisek of Slovenia.

The British men’s team will include: Guy Bridge, Arthur Brown, Adam Farrington, Mattia Maini and Sam Dickinson.

In the women’s event, five-time world champion Daniela Moroz will face major challenges from the new European Champion Lauriane Nolot of France, and maybe Britain’s Ellie Aldrigge if she can regain her 2021 form, when she took silver.

Also in the reckoning is Jessie Kampman of France, and Gisela Pulido, the Spanish leader of the seasonal ranking ahead of Nolot and Moroz themselves.

Other British entries in the women’s event include: Maddy Anderson, Jemima Crathorne and Katie Dabson.

There is practice racing Monday 10 October, with racing taking place from Tuesday 11 to 16 October.

