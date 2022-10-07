M32 Worlds – Day 1 sees five different race winners

Five different winners in the first five races and 1 point separating the top 4 teams after Day 1 of the M32 Worlds in Cascais, Portugal.
Tied at the top of the leaderboard are defending World Champion Convexity with skipper Don Wilson and Extreme2 with Dan Cheresh.
They are followed by Pieter Taselaar’s Dutch team, Bilksem, and PJ Postma’s China One Ningbo a point behind.
Until Sunday, 19 races are planned, to decide the World Title of the M32 class, which will undoubtedly be very closely disputed.
Among the 55 sailors present, there are many Olympic athletes, World Champions and sailors from renowned circuits, from Match Racing to the America’s Cup, not forgetting SailGP.
M32 World Championship – After 5 races (11 entries)
1st 16 C Convexity – Don Wilson 9 1 3 4 2 – – 19 pts
2nd 62 C Extreme2 – Dan Cheresh 7 5 2 1 4 – – 19 pts
3rd 39 C Bliksem – Pieter Taselaar 2 6 4 7 1 – – 20 pts
4th 57 P China One Ningbo – PJ Postma 3 3 1 8 5 – – 20 pts
5th 44 C Inga from Sweden – Richard Goransson 6 2 5 5 6 – – 24 pts
6th 83 C Catapult – Joel Ronning 5 5 5 3 7 – – 25 pts
7th 60 C Midtown – Larry Phillips 8 7 8 2 3 – – 28 pts
8th 42 C Gravedigger – James Prendergast 4 8 6 6 10 – – 34 pts
9th 63 C Surge – Ryan McKillen 1 4 10 9 11 – – 35 pts
10th 77 C Vikings – Hakan Svensson 10 9 7 10 8 – – 44 pts
11th 65 C Pursuit – Bill Ruh 11 11 9 11 9 – – 5 pts