M32 Worlds – Day 1 sees five different race winners

Five different winners in the first five races and 1 point separating the top 4 teams after Day 1 of the M32 Worlds in Cascais, Portugal.

Tied at the top of the leaderboard are defending World Champion Convexity with skipper Don Wilson and Extreme2 with Dan Cheresh.

They are followed by Pieter Taselaar’s Dutch team, Bilksem, and PJ Postma’s China One Ningbo a point behind.



Until Sunday, 19 races are planned, to decide the World Title of the M32 class, which will undoubtedly be very closely disputed.

Among the 55 sailors present, there are many Olympic athletes, World Champions and sailors from renowned circuits, from Match Racing to the America’s Cup, not forgetting SailGP.

M32 World Championship – After 5 races (11 entries)

1st 16 C Convexity – Don Wilson 9 1 3 4 2 – – 19 pts

2nd 62 C Extreme2 – Dan Cheresh 7 5 2 1 4 – – 19 pts

3rd 39 C Bliksem – Pieter Taselaar 2 6 4 7 1 – – 20 pts

4th 57 P China One Ningbo – PJ Postma 3 3 1 8 5 – – 20 pts

5th 44 C Inga from Sweden – Richard Goransson 6 2 5 5 6 – – 24 pts

6th 83 C Catapult – Joel Ronning 5 5 5 3 7 – – 25 pts

7th 60 C Midtown – Larry Phillips 8 7 8 2 3 – – 28 pts

8th 42 C Gravedigger – James Prendergast 4 8 6 6 10 – – 34 pts

9th 63 C Surge – Ryan McKillen 1 4 10 9 11 – – 35 pts

10th 77 C Vikings – Hakan Svensson 10 9 7 10 8 – – 44 pts

11th 65 C Pursuit – Bill Ruh 11 11 9 11 9 – – 5 pts