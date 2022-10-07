2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – In the unique surroundings of the Texas Corinthian YC

The 2022 ILCA 6 World Championships will be sailed on Galveston Bay in Kemah, Texas, USA, at the Texas Corinthian YC from 9 to 16 October.

While this event includes both the men and women’s championships, focus will be on the 85 Entries from 39 Countries racing in the women’s ILCA6 (Radial) event.

That being the women’s Olympic single-hander Class at the 2024 Paris Games.

Likely top competitors include, defending champion Emma Plasschaert of Belgium, plus the two other podium finishers, Agata Barwińska of Poland and Viktorija Andrulyte of Lithuania.

Expect also to see the 2020 Tokyo podium trio of Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom, Josefin Olsson of Sweden and Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands in the leading mix.

There are only two British Sailing Team entries . . . the 2022 UK National Champion Daisy Collingridge and runner-up Matilda Nicholls, who finished in 15th at the 2021 worlds.

The 2022 event opens with a practice race on Monday 10 October, then six qualifying series from Tuesday, followed by the final series, also of six races, finishing on Sunday 16 October.

Texas Corinthian Yacht Club, Galveston Bay, Texas, USA

To British eyes the Texas Corinthian YC is on a scale and style very different for a yacht club in the UK.

The Texas Corinthian YC was founded in 1937 to educate its members and their families in the art of sailing, seamanship, boat handling and related arts.

One of the criteria for the original club design was that it be fifteen feet above hurricane level. The original clubhouse consisted of the living room, a grill room with a horseshoe shaped bar, and a screened front porch. The bar and swimming pool were added in the 1950s.

The early modest bay houses built in 1938 for the club’s originators, the Fays and the Streetmans were quickly followed by neighbouring cabanas, all designed without kitchens to encourage communal dining at the Club.

Since that time over 60 families have built cabanas on the original club property and an additional 25 families have individually owned homes adjacent to the Club along Galveston Bay.

At no time was this more evident than in the aftermath of Hurricane Ike in 2008, which devastated the original clubhouse and cabanas, and led to the historical decision by the membership to completely rebuild.

The membership came together in support of a collective vision to build a better TCYC and funded a new clubhouse, new cabana structure, a new and expanded pool area, and a completely rebuilt pier. So many different individuals and families stepped up to the challenge with gifts, their time, and commitment to see the project through, it was, as Winston Churchill once said, “their finest hour”.

Planned and designed by members and architects, Scott Ziegler and John Kirksey, the new facility captured the spirit and image of the original heritage while fully supporting the present needs of their families and the future.

