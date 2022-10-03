Formula Kite – Nolot, Maeder and Vodisek are European title winners

Lauriane Nolot wins women’s European title for France

Singapore’s Max Maeder wins the Open event

Toni Vodisek of Slovenia is continental European Champion

Lauriane Nolot from France and Max Maeder from Singapore made short work of their finals racing, closing out the championship in the very first heat of their respective European Open Championships in Nafpaktos, Greece.

Toni Vodisek from Slovenia was the highest placed European finisher in the men’s competition and European Champion.

While they might have made it look easy, there was plenty of evidence in the semi-finals that south-westerly winds gusting up to 20 knots were anything but straightforward conditions for kitefoilers foiling at up to 35 knots through the waves.

Britain’s Ella Geiger finished 14th in the women’s silver flight and Jack Mckendrick was 24th in the men’s silver flight.

Most of the competitors will now move to the 2022 Formula Kite World Championships which start on the 8 October in Cagliari, Sardinia.

Open / European Results Men

1st SGP Max Maeder

2nd SLO Toni Vodisek (1st European)

3rd FRA Benoit Gomez (2nd European)

4th ITA Riccardo Pianosi (3rd European)

Open / European Results Women

1st FRA Lauriane Nolot

2nd FRA Jessie Kampman

3rd ESP Gisela Pulido

Full results available here . . .