Royal Cup 52 Super Series Scarlino goes to Quantum Racing

Quantum Racing remains consistent whilst title rivals Sled suffer worst day of the week

Doug DeVos’ Quantum Racing won the Royal Cup 52 Super Series Scarlino title in Tuscany, Italy, their third regatta triumph of the five event 2022 52 Super Series season.

They overturned a one point deficit to triumph by five clear points ahead of Takashi Okura’s Sled and now carry a five points lead going in to the big finale in Barcelona in three weeks time.



Harm Müller Spreer’s Platoon – with new Italian tactician Vasco Vascotto – stole third place today but only by virtue of a tie break with Hasso and Tina Plattner’s Phoenix crew.

Ergin Imre’s Provezza finished in fifth in a tie with Andy Soriano’s sixth placed Alegre, locked on 46pts.

After four days of southerly winds, Saturday showdown on Scarlino’s Golfo de Scarlino was contested in a NW’ly Mistral direction, presenting a new challenge to the afterguards.

The Italian victory for Quantum Racing comes after a disappointing fourth placed at the last event in Puerto Portals, Mallorca when charismatic owner-helm DeVos was absent and Hutchinson steered.

2022 marks the eleventh season of the 52 Super Series and spans six months and five events. The circuit grew from the ashes of the TP52 MedCup which finished in 2011 when the principal sponsor withdrew.

The final 2022 event is Barcelona 52 Super Series Sailing Week, 24 – 29 October.

Royal Cup 52 SUPER SERIES Scarlino – Final Results after ten races

1. QUANTUM RACING (USA), Doug DeVos, 2+2+4+5+3+5+6+1+2+4 = 34 pts.

2. SLED (USA), Takashi Okura, 5+1+3+4+1+3+4+6+5+7 = 39 pts.

3. PLATOON (GER), Harm Müller-Spreer, 4+7+8+7+2+1+2+7+1+2 = 41 pts.

4. PHOENIX (RSA), Hasso & Tina Plattner, 3+4+7+1+6+2+5+3+7+3 = 41 pts.

5. PROVEZZA (TUR), Ergin Imre, 8+5+2+6+7+9+1+4+3+1 = 46 pts.

6. ALEGRE (GBR), Andy Soriano, 7+3+1+3+5+8+3+5+6+5 = 46 pts.

7. VAYU (THA), Whitcraft Family, 1+9+5+9+4+6+8+2+4+6 = 54 pts

8. GLADIATOR (GBR), Tony Langley, 6+8+9+8+9+4+9+4,5(RDS)+9+8 = 74,5 pts.

9. INTERLODGE (USA), Austin & Gwen Fragomen, 9+6+6+2+8+7+7+10(DNF)+3(PEN)+8+9 = 75 pts.

52 SUPER SERIES 2022 Provisional standings after four of five regattas

1. QUANTUM RACING (USA), Doug DeVos, 19+33+44+34 = 130 pts.

2. PHOENIX (RSA), Hasso & Tina Plattner, 27+42+25+41 = 135 pts.

3. PLATOON (GER), Harm Müller-Spreer, 26+40+51+41= 158 pts.

4. SLED (USA), Takashi Okura, 43,5+44+36+39 = 162,5 pts.

5. ALEGRE (GBR), Andy Soriano, 43+41+52+46 = 182 pts.

6. PROVEZZA (TUR), Ergin Imre, 61+54+42+46 = 203 pts.

7. VAYU (THA), Whitcraft Family, 45+54+79+54 = 232 pts.

8. INTERLODGE (USA), Austin & Gwen Fragomen, 39+71+50+75 = 235 pts.

9. GLADIATOR (GBR), Tony Langley, 60+73+71+77,5 = 278,5 pts.

