Quantum Racing Crowned Rolex TP52 World Champions . . . Their fourth world title achieved during the ten year history of the 52 SUPER SERIES, and their second ‘worlds’ win in Cascais.

This 2022 championship is special to tactician Terry Hutchinson and the whole crew as it is the first won with talismanic owner-driver DeVos on the helm.

Quantum Racing won by seven points ahead of Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon and eight ahead of Andy Soriano’s on-song Alegre, which had a solid week finishing strongly to end up on the podium.

The champions’ margin is a meaningful one given how incredibly close this class is at the moment, but wins and losses – especially upwind – were often down to metres, or fractions of a metre.



Quantum Racing maintain an ‘even years’ pattern, lifting the Rolex TP52 World Championship title in 2014, 2016, 2018 and now 2022. The 2020 event planned for South Africa had to be cancelled.

Other winners have been Platoon in 2017 and 2019, Azzurra in 2015 in Cascais, Ràn won in 2013 in Miami and in 2021 it was Sled.

2022 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week Programme:

21 to 26 July – Puerto Portals, Spain

26 Sep to 1 Oct – Scarlino, Italy

24 to 29 Oct – Barcelona, Spain

Rolex TP52 World Championship Cascais 2022 Final standings

1. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (2,2,2,3,3,6,2,6,1,6) 33 pts

2. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (5,3,4,1,6,4,5,1,4,7) 40 pts.

3. Alegre (GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (1,8,1,9,5,1,7,4,2,3) 41 pts.

4. Phoenix (RSA) (Toni Norris) (4,4,5,4,1,8,3,5,3,5) 42 pts.

5. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (8,1,8,5,8,3,1,3,5,2) 44 pts.

6. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (6,5,9,7,2,7,8,2,7,1) 54 pts

7. Vayu (THA) (Tom y Kevin Whitcraft) (3,6,3,2,4,2,9,7,9,9) 54 pts

8. Interlodge (USA) (Austin Fragomen) (7,9,7,8,7,9,6,8,6,4) 71 pts.

9. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (9,7,6,6,9,5,4,9,8,8) (2) 73 pts.

52 SUPER SERIES 2022 Series standings after two regattas

1. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) 55 pts.

2. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) 66 pts.

3. Phoenix (RSA) (Toni Norris) 69 pts.

4. Alegre (GBR) (Andrés Soriano) 84 pts.

5. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) 87.5 pts.

6. Vayu (THA) (Tom y Kevin Whitcraft) 99 pts.

7. Interlodge (USA) (Austin Fragomen) 110 pts.

8. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) 115 pts.

9. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) 133 pts.