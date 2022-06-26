Kiel Week Olympic Classes – Medal Race Day

Kiel Week Medal Race day for the Olympic classes

Britain’s 49er pair, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, signed-off their Kiel Week in style with a win in the medal race to confirm the Gold.

Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel took second on the water to snatch Silver, with the Kiwi pair Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie taking the Bronze.

In the Nacra17 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy confirmed their Gold holding off Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet who took Silver.

While the winners of the Medal race, Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari took the Bronze, displacing the New Zealand pair Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson.

Updated as results received . . .

49er Men – Final after Medal Race (91 entries)

Gold GBR James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 2 – – 34 pts

Silver ESP Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL 4 – – 44 pts

Bronze NZL Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 12 – – 50 pts

Nacra 17 – Final after Medal Race (31 entries)

Gold ITA Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 8 – – 27 pts

Silver GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 10 – – 36 pts

Bronze ITA Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 2 – – 46 pts

49erFX Women – Final after Medal Race (66 entries)

Gold GER Sophie STEINLEIN and Thomas PLÖßEL 4 – – 25 pts

Silver SWE Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 8 – – 42 pts

Bronze CAN Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 2 – – 54 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Final after Medal Race (42 entries)

Gold AUS Mara STRANSKY 2 – – 16 pts

Silver FIN Monika MIKKOLA 4 – – 34 pts

Bronze NED Mirthe AKKERMAN 10 – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .