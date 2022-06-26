Rick Peacock is 2022 Musto Skiff World Champion

No racing for the Musto Skiff fleet on the final day of the 2022 World Championship at Kiel.
Thus the final leaderboard places remain as Saturday, which means GBR sailor, Rick Peacock has won the 2022 Musto Skiff World Champion title!
Final Podium Places:
- 1st Rick Peacock GBR
- 2nd Andy Tarboton RSA
- 3rd Pete Greenhalgh GBR
ACO Musto Skiff 2022 World Championship – Final Leaders (44 entries)
1st GBR 630 Rick PEACOCK 7 3 2 3 2 5 1 2 4 -8 – – 29 pts
2nd RSA 590 Andy TARBOTON -12 2 3 1 3 3 7 9 2 4 – – 34 pts
3rd GBR 632 Peter GREENHALGH 7 6 -8 7 5 6 4 4 3 2 – – 44 pts
4th GBR 549 Robert RICHARDSON 1 1 7 11 -21 8 17 13 1 1 – – 60 pts
5th GBR 566 Jono SHELLEY 10 13 10 6 4 2 5 7 -14 10 – – 67 pts
6th GBR 618 Jamie HILTON 5 5 6 2 16 17 3 1 20 -24 – – 75 pts
7th GBR 622 Dan VINCENT -19 10 9 10 18 1 2 5 12 9 – – 76 pts
8th GBR 619 Stuart KEEGAN 3 -17 5 12 6 11 11 15 8 5 – – 76 pts
9th GBR 546 Ian TROTTER 5 12 12 9 -20 7 12 12 9 3 – – 81 pts
10th ESP 596 Justo MARTÍNEZ -16 11 13 14 14 4 6 11 7 14 – – 94 pts
11th RSA 464 Euan HURTER 12 7 11 18 7 9 9 6 -23 17 – – 96 pts
12th SUI 486 Alexander GREIL 16 14 -17 8 9 16 16 10 5 15 – – 109 pts
13th GBR 605 George COUSINS 21 21 15 13 8 10 13 8 13 -45 – – 122 pts
14th GER 495 Iver AHLMANN 9 -29 18 16 22 28 22 17 6 7 – – 145 pts
15th ESP 603 Mario BARCELO 2 15 21 26 13 14 23 14 -31 19 – – 147 pts
16th GBR 628 Danny BOATMAN 33 31 16 22 1 12 8 3 28 -34 – – 154 pts
17th GBR 375 Joshua BELBEN 17 27 14 15 17 18 18 18 -29 21 – – 165 pts
18th SUI 353 Pierre-Yves PFIRTER 8 8 19 17 30 27 28 -45 17 13 – – 167 pts
19th GBR 535 David ANNAN 25 24 -27 25 10 19 10 23 24 11 – – 171 pts
20th RSA 561 Brennan ROBINSON 22 22 22 19 15 13 24 24 10 -26 – – 171 pts