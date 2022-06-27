RS Aero World Championship – Day 1

RS Aero World Championship 2022 – Columbia Gorge, Oregon, USA.

A breezy easterly greeted competitors for DAY 1 of the RS Aero World Championship 2022 hosted by the Columbia Gorge Racing Association in Oregon, USA.

First off were the largest fleet, the RS Aero 7. After three races Noah Rees (GBR) leads by one point from Dalton Bergan (USA), with Peter Barton (GBR) in third place.

The RS Aero 5s has some close tussles and was ultimately an all USA affair with Ryan Zehnder (USA) leading the day narrowly with a from Dieter Creitz (USA) with. From the east coast Dylan Williams (USA) is in third place.

The flat water produced by the wind being with the current made for some excellent RS Aero 9 racing.

Seattle’s Dan Falk (USA) sailed fast and smart to take all three wins. Michael Johnson (USA), Derek Bottles (USA) and the east coast’s Madhavan Thirumalai (USA) are all in the hunt.

RS Aero 5 – Leaders after 3 races (13 entries)

1st USA 1641 Ryan Zehnder 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd USA 1643 Dieter Creitz 2 1 2 – – 5 pts

3rd USA 4166 Dylan Williams 4 3 3 – – 10 pts

4th IRL 4029 Roy Van Maanen 3 4 6 – – 13 pts

5th USA 3900 Robyn Ratcliffe 5 5 7 – – 17 pts

6th USA 1131 Yannick Gloster 7 6 8 – – 21 pts

RS Aero 7 – Leaders after 3 races (33 entries)

1st GBR 4173 Noah Rees 4 3 1 – – 8 pts

2nd USA 4057 Dalton Bergan 2 2 5 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR 4155 Peter Barton 6 1 3 – – 10 pts

4th USA 2019 Carl Buchan 1 8 2 – – 11 pts

5th USA 4054 Jay Renehan 3 6 4 – – 13 pts

6th USA 3251 W. Andrew Loe III 9 5 11 – – 25 pts

RS Aero 9 – No Results available (6 entries)

Full results available here . . .