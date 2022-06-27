Dark’N’Stormy equal Drum Round the Island Race hat-trick

Ian Atkins’ GP42 Dark’N’Stormy achieved an historic Round the Island Race triple triumph

It seems that last weekend will not only be rembered for the perfomance of Paul McCartney at Glastonbury and the Rolling Stones at Hyde Park, but also yachtings very own rock and roll pop star – Simon Le Bon – gets a mention!

When Ian Atkins’ GP42 Dark’N’Stormy achieved their historic triple triumph for the 2022 Round the Island Race . . . taking Monohull Line Honours, winning IRC Zero and the race overall to lift the coveted Gold Roman Bowl, he joined the infamous Drum, which claimed the triple way back in 1988.

Drum was perhaps better known as the yacht that Simon Le Bon and his crew were rescued from after it lost its keel and capsized while competing in the 1985 Fastnet Race.

Dark’N’Stormy had its own sailing Rock Star crew for the 2022 race, including Nick Bonner, Abby Childerley, Mark Chisnell, Tim Corney, James Crampton, Dan Brown, Jono Macbeth, Adam Lees, Dan Primrose, Ian Tillett, Ian Walker and Ruaridh Wright.



The Dark’N’Stormy team received a tremendous ovation at the Round the Island Race Prize Giving. In the video Ian Walker, tactician on Dark ‘n’ Stormy, reflects on winning both Line Honours and the prestigious Gold Roman Bowl.

Runner up to Dark’N’Stormy, by just 63 seconds, was Reichel Pugh GP42 Khumbu sailed by Christian Hamilton and Guy Gillon.

GP Zero Class boats dominated the 2022 Round the Island Race, both in terms of elapsed and IRC corrected time.

Third was the De Graaf family racing Ker 43 Baraka GP. Ker 46 Van Uden skippered by Johnny Poortman, and Bertie Bicket’s IC37 Fargo, also made the top ten after IRC time correction.

The GP Zero Class will be back in action for Round 3 of the 2022 Series at Cowes Week. A big welcome to the American Ker 40+ Tschuss skippered by Christian Zugel, which will be racing with all the GP Zero boats at Cowes Week from 30th July to the 5th August.

