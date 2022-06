First result from the Island Sailing Club’s Round the Island Race was . . .

Line Honours for Julian Linton’s Grand Prix multihull N.R.B, (Grand Prix & MOCRA Racing) in an elapsed time of 4h 19m.

The first monohull to cross the finish line was Ian Atkins’ GP42 ‘Dark’n’Stormy’, in a time of 4h 54m.

All race results, videos and images of the race can be found on the event website: www.roundtheisland.org.uk