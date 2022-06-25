Musto Skiff Worlds – Peacock, Tarboton and Greenhalgh podium battle

Penultimate day of racing at the ACO 11th Musto Skiff World Championships 2022.
Just two races completed in the light wind conditions at Kiel and no change of leader . . . Rick Peacock’s (4, -8) lead was reduced to just five points over Andy Tarboton (2, 4).
Pete Greenhalgh (3, 2) climbed another place, now third and ten points off Tarboton.
Robert Richardson was back in his element, posting two race wins and moving up into fourth overall.
Jono Shelley is in fifth, Jamie Hilton drops to sixth and Dan Vincent seventh.
A possible four races are available if the conditions are helpful on the final day, Sunday.
ACO Musto Skiff World Championships – Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (44 entries)
1st GBR 630 Rick PEACOCK 7 3 2 3 2 5 1 2 4 -8 – – 29 pts
2nd RSA 590 Andy TARBOTON -12 2 3 1 3 3 7 9 2 4 – – 34 pts
3rd GBR 632 Peter GREENHALGH 7 6 -8 7 5 6 4 4 3 2 – – 44 pts
4th GBR 549 Robert RICHARDSON 1 1 7 11 -21 8 17 13 1 1 – – 60 pts
5th GBR 566 Jono SHELLEY 10 13 10 6 4 2 5 7 -14 10 – – 67 pts
6th GBR 618 Jamie HILTON 5 5 6 2 16 17 3 1 20 -24 – – 75 pts
7th GBR 622 Dan VINCENT -19 10 9 10 18 1 2 5 12 9 – – 76 pts
8th GBR 619 Stuart KEEGAN 3 -17 5 12 6 11 11 15 8 5 – – 76 pts
9th GBR 546 Ian TROTTER 5 12 12 9 -20 7 12 12 9 3 – – 81 pts
10th ESP 596 Justo MARTÍNEZ -16 11 13 14 14 4 6 11 7 14 – – 94 pts
11th RSA 464 Euan HURTER 12 7 11 18 7 9 9 6 -23 17 – – 96 pts
12th SUI 486 Alexander GREIL 16 14 -17 8 9 16 16 10 5 15 – – 109 pts
13th GBR 605 George COUSINS 21 21 15 13 8 10 13 8 13 -45 – – 122 pts
14th GER 495 Iver AHLMANN 9 -29 18 16 22 28 22 17 6 7 – – 145 pts
15th ESP 603 Mario BARCELO 2 15 21 26 13 14 23 14 -31 19 – – 147 pts
16th GBR 628 Danny BOATMAN 33 31 16 22 1 12 8 3 28 -34 – – 154 pts
17th GBR 375 Joshua BELBEN 17 27 14 15 17 18 18 18 -29 21 – – 165 pts
18th SUI 353 Pierre-Yves PFIRTER 8 8 19 17 30 27 28 -45 17 13 – – 167 pts
19th GBR 535 David ANNAN 25 24 -27 25 10 19 10 23 24 11 – – 171 pts
20th RSA 561 Brennan ROBINSON 22 22 22 19 15 13 24 24 10 -26 – – 171 pts