Musto Skiff Worlds – Peacock, Tarboton and Greenhalgh podium battle

Penultimate day of racing at the ACO 11th Musto Skiff World Championships 2022.

Just two races completed in the light wind conditions at Kiel and no change of leader . . . Rick Peacock’s (4, -8) lead was reduced to just five points over Andy Tarboton (2, 4).

Pete Greenhalgh (3, 2) climbed another place, now third and ten points off Tarboton.

Robert Richardson was back in his element, posting two race wins and moving up into fourth overall.

Jono Shelley is in fifth, Jamie Hilton drops to sixth and Dan Vincent seventh.

A possible four races are available if the conditions are helpful on the final day, Sunday.

ACO Musto Skiff World Championships – Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (44 entries)

1st GBR 630 Rick PEACOCK 7 3 2 3 2 5 1 2 4 -8 – – 29 pts

2nd RSA 590 Andy TARBOTON -12 2 3 1 3 3 7 9 2 4 – – 34 pts

3rd GBR 632 Peter GREENHALGH 7 6 -8 7 5 6 4 4 3 2 – – 44 pts

4th GBR 549 Robert RICHARDSON 1 1 7 11 -21 8 17 13 1 1 – – 60 pts

5th GBR 566 Jono SHELLEY 10 13 10 6 4 2 5 7 -14 10 – – 67 pts

6th GBR 618 Jamie HILTON 5 5 6 2 16 17 3 1 20 -24 – – 75 pts

7th GBR 622 Dan VINCENT -19 10 9 10 18 1 2 5 12 9 – – 76 pts

8th GBR 619 Stuart KEEGAN 3 -17 5 12 6 11 11 15 8 5 – – 76 pts

9th GBR 546 Ian TROTTER 5 12 12 9 -20 7 12 12 9 3 – – 81 pts

10th ESP 596 Justo MARTÍNEZ -16 11 13 14 14 4 6 11 7 14 – – 94 pts

11th RSA 464 Euan HURTER 12 7 11 18 7 9 9 6 -23 17 – – 96 pts

12th SUI 486 Alexander GREIL 16 14 -17 8 9 16 16 10 5 15 – – 109 pts

13th GBR 605 George COUSINS 21 21 15 13 8 10 13 8 13 -45 – – 122 pts

14th GER 495 Iver AHLMANN 9 -29 18 16 22 28 22 17 6 7 – – 145 pts

15th ESP 603 Mario BARCELO 2 15 21 26 13 14 23 14 -31 19 – – 147 pts

16th GBR 628 Danny BOATMAN 33 31 16 22 1 12 8 3 28 -34 – – 154 pts

17th GBR 375 Joshua BELBEN 17 27 14 15 17 18 18 18 -29 21 – – 165 pts

18th SUI 353 Pierre-Yves PFIRTER 8 8 19 17 30 27 28 -45 17 13 – – 167 pts

19th GBR 535 David ANNAN 25 24 -27 25 10 19 10 23 24 11 – – 171 pts

20th RSA 561 Brennan ROBINSON 22 22 22 19 15 13 24 24 10 -26 – – 171 pts

Full Musto Skiff results available here . . .