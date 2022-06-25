Kiel Week Olympic Classes – Lightwind high-jinks for final fleet races

Kiel Week day 8 provided lightwind sailing for the last day of fleet racing

The final day of fleet racing provided some upsets for those that did actually manage to complete some races.

Particularly spectacular was the performance of Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (3,4) who took themselves from 6th into a four point overall lead going into Sunday’s 49er medal race.

The two races for the 49er provide other upsets . . . with the leaders, Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove (22,24) dropping to 8th place, and 3rd placed Sime and Mihovil Fantela (16,12) out of contention in 11th.

In the women’s 49erFX, with just one race completed, Sophie Steinlein and Thomas Plorel (1) of Germany now have an 11 point lead from Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (20). Canada’s Georgia and Antonia Lewin-Lafrance (8) move into third place.

Britain’s Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton finished 15th.

In the men’s ILCA 7, the one race produced a new leader . . .

Valtteri Uusitalo of Finland despite being black-flagged has a one point lead from Wannes van Laer (1) of Belgium, Kaarle Tapper of Finland (DNC) is now third.

And a good result for Britain’s Arthur Farley (4) who moves up into 6th place, but a podium finish could be a stretch!

In the women’s ILCA6, Mara Stransky (14) of Australia has a 14 point lead from Mirthe Akkerman (9) of Holland, with Monika Mikkola (1) in 3rd place.

Best British competitor is Molly Sacker (BFD) in 15th place.

No racing for the Nacra 17 so the leaderboard remains unchanged.

Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy lead by seven points from John Gimson and Anna Burnet , with third Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawso of New Zealand.

In the mixed 470 event, Germay’s Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth (3) lead by one point from Malte and Anastasiya Winkel (1).

The women iQFoil board have completed seven races, leader is Lena Erdil of Germany from Lærke Buhl-Hansen of Denmark.

In the men iQFoil with nine race completed, Sebastian Koerdel of Germany leads from Ethan Westra of Aruba.

No British entries in the 470, or the men’s and women’s iQFoil events.

49er Men – Leaders after 8 races (91 entries)

1st GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT -11 5 9 4 1 6 3 4 – – 32 pts

2nd DEN 3 Frederik RASK and Jakob Precht JENSEN 8 6 2 1 3 2 14 -20 – – 36 pts

3rd NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 6 10 1 2 6 7 6 -19 – – 38 pts

4th ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 6 6 5 6 -16 5 11 1 – – 40 pts

5th FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 3 1 2 14 -26 3 1 17 – – 41 pts

6th BEL 24 Yannick LEFÈBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS 8 7 6 8 5 -18 4 6 – – 44 pts

7th AUS 40 Thomas NEEDHAM and Joel TURNER 1 3 10 9 8 -17 12 2 – – 45 pts

8th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Seán WADDILOVE 1 1 5 3 2 11 22 -24 – – 45 pts

9th GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 5 -17 9 3 4 9 10 5 – – 45 pts

10th POL 9 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH 2 8 2 9 -17 8 8 8 – – 45 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races (66 entries)

1st GER 772 Sophie STEINLEIN and Thomas PLÖßEL 3 2 2 1 -8 2 1 1 1 – – 13 pts

2nd SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER -10 1 1 2 1 1 6 2 10 – – 24 pts

3rd CAN 6 Georgia LEWIN-LAFRANCE and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 4 1 6 7 2 13 -14 3 8 – – 44 pts

4th BEL 7 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 3 4 2 11 -26 5 2 4 16 – – 47 pts

5th DEN 370 Johanne SCHMIDT and TBA 10 4 5 2 14 4 4 5 -20 – – 48 pts

6th POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 2 5 1 -19 7 7 7 18 2 – – 49 pts

7th GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 1 3 4 -11 4 11 11 10 7 – – 51 pts

8th POL 525 Gabriela CZAPSKA and Hanna RAJCHERT 7 1 7 6 -19 17 5 7 3 – – 53 pts

9th ESP 5 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO 1 7 8 14 5 6 8 11 -21 – – 60 pts

10th ITA 46 Carlotta OMARI and Sveva CARRARO 9 6 6 7 10 -14 9 8 14 – – 69 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 7 races (98 entries)

1st FIN Valtteri UUSITALO 3 3 5 1 4 2 BFD – – 18 pts

2nd BEL Wannes van LAER -5 2 5 3 5 3 1 – – 19 pts

3rd FIN Kaarle TAPPER 6 7 1 1 4 1 DNC – – 20 pts

4th BEL William de SMET 7 6 3 9 1 7 BFD – – 33 pts

5th GER Nik Aaron WILLIM 1 3 15 2 7 9 BFD – – 37 pts

6th GBR Arthur FARLEY 2 -12 12 8 10 3 4 – – 39 pts

7th GER Julian HOFFMANN 9 10 4 5 2 10 -18 – – 40 pts

8th GER Nico NAUJOCK -18 1 4 9 6 5 16 – – 41 pts

9th POR Lourenço MATEUS 2 6 6 15 -18 16 5 – – 50 pts

10th ITA Giacomo MUSONE -14 5 11 7 11 11 6 – – 51 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 7 races (42 entries)

1st AUS Mara STRANSKY 4 2 1 1 5 1 -21 – – 14 pts

2nd NED Mirthe AKKERMAN 1 5 3 9 1 -10 9 – – 28 pts

3rd FIN Monika MIKKOLA 5 -10 6 6 10 2 1 – – 30 pts

4th AUS Zoe THOMSON 6 6 2 3 8 7 -43 – – 32 pts

5th NED Maxime JONKER -15 4 7 4 4 3 12 – – 34 pts

6th ITA Silvia ZENNARO -11 7 10 5 3 4 8 – – 37 pts

7th GER Julia BUESSELBERG 3 1 4 18 9 6 -31 – – 41 pts

8th AUS Casey IMENEO 2 12 -22 8 7 11 4 – – 44 pts

9th AUS Elyse AINSWORTH 7 9 5 12 11 5 -43 – – 49 pts

10th DEN Anna MUNCH 9 18 9 7 2 8 -43 – – 53 pts

Best GBR:

15th GBR Molly SACKER 10 23 16 22 17 9 BFD – – 97 pts

Nacra 17 – Leaders after 8 races (31 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI -14 1 1 1 13 1 1 1 – – 19 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 6 7 4 2 3 -8 2 2 – – 26 pts

3rd NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 4 4 -10 4 4 2 8 10 – – 36 pts

4th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI -16 5 7 3 6 6 6 3 – – 36 pts

5th FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 6 6 3 -14 2 12 5 6 – – 40 pts

6th ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 3 2 2 5 20 5 7 -22 – – 44 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 7 races (31 entries)

1st GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH 1 3 4 16 1 -19 3 – – 28 pts

2nd GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL -12 4 2 6 9 7 1 – – 29 pts

3rd SUI 3 Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER 11 1 1 -12 8 12 5 – – 38 pts

Women iQFoil – Leaders after 7 races (11 entries)

1st GER 33 Lena ERDIL 1 1 1 4 1 2 -12 – – 10 pts

2nd DEN 321 Lærke BUHL-HANSEN 4 4 -5 1 2 3 1 – – 15 pts

3rd FIN 6 Aleksandra BLINNIKKA 5 2 4 2 3 -7 2 – – 18 pts

Men iQFoil – Leaders after 9 races (26 entries)

1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL -1 -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd ARU 4 Ethan WESTERA 2 -3 2 -3 2 3 2 2 2 – – 15 pts

3rd GER 404 Fabian WOLF -6 2 -8 2 3 2 3 3 3 – – 18 pts

Full results available here . . .