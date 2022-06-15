New Cowes Week Winter Regatta set for Abu Dhabi

Cowes Week Ltd has joined forces with Global Mission in Abu Dhabi to launch a new regatta, the Cowes Week Winter Regatta in January 2023.

Visit Abu Dhabi will be the Presenting Sponsor of Cowes Week 2022.

To further reinforce the relationship, Cowes Week Ltd has joined forces with Global Mission in Abu Dhabi to launch a new regatta, the Cowes Week Winter Regatta.

This entirely new event will take place in late January each year in Abu Dhabi, giving sailors from around the world a unique opportunity to enjoy the hospitality of the people of Abu Dhabi, as well as the fantastic sailing conditions in the Emirates at that time of year.

Cowes Week Ltd will use its technical expertise to run the on-water elements of the new Cowes Week Winter Regatta, with Global Mission and its local partner the Karamm Group / Z Zone responsible for organising the onshore social programme, including an opening party, mid-week gala dinner and the closing prize-giving.

The inaugural edition of the Cowes Week Winter Regatta will take place from Monday 23 to Friday 27 January 2023.

Racing will be for a range of one-design classes (including J70, SB20, Etchells, Dragons and Cape 31) as well as IRC yachts and Performance Cruiser and Club Cruiser divisions.

Entries are invited from boats of all shapes and sizes, with subsidised shipping available for early entrants. The online entry form will be available shortly.

Racing will take place just off the Corniche Beach for the one-designs, with longer courses including a possible Round Lulu Island Race, for the bigger boats.

There will be a challenging mix of round the cans and open-course racing, with highly experienced Cowes Week race teams from the UK providing the on-the-water race management.

This year’s UK Cowes Week regatta takes place from 30 July – 5 August 2022.

Nearly 300 boats have already entered, and the event is on track for the biggest entry for some years.

