International Six Metre Worlds – Day 1

The opening day of the Xacobeo International Six Metre World Championship 2022, hosted by the Real Club Nautico de Sanxenxo, produced two terrific races for the 40 teams from 15 nations competing.

In the Open Division

The newly launched Judel/Vrolijk designed Momo, owned by Dieter Schoen, led race one from the off and came second in race two to end the day with a five-point overall lead.

Jamie Hilton’s 1986 Howlett designed Scoundrel, which shipped from the USA for the event, Johan Larson’s 1988 Pettersson designed Rebecca from Sweden and Philippe Durr and Rainer Müller’s defending World Champion Junior from Switzerland, a 1981 Pettersson/Howlett design, are all tied on eight points with Scoundrel claiming second overall thanks to a race two win, Rebecca third and Junior fourth.



In the Classic Division

Reigning champion Bribon 500, a 1947 Laurin design owned by Jose Cusi and helmed by Pedro Campos, got her defence off to a solid start with a third followed by a win giving her a two-point delta on her nearest competitors.

On the water the opening race was won by Catalin Trandafir’s 1956 Sparkman & Stephens designed Essentia, helmed by Erik Jesperson, and she went on to finish sixth in race two, putting her initially into second overall, however, back on the dock she faced a race one protest and was disqualified so drops down to eleventh overall.

Essentia’s disqualification was good news for ISMA President Louis Heckley’s 1950 Aas designed Dix Août, which now lies in second place, two points ahead of Ossi Paija of Finland’s Astree III, another Aas design but this time from 1959, which scored a sixth and a second.

Andy Postle’s Nirvana took seventh in race one and third in race two ending the day fifth overall.

Provisional Overall Top Five

Open Division

SUI142 – Momo – Dieter Schoen – 1, 2 = 3 pts

USA126 – Scoundrel – Jamie Hilton – 7, 1 = 8 pts

SWE119 – Rebecca – Johan Larson – 5, 3 = 8 pts

SUI77 – Junior – Philippe Durr – 4, 4 = 8 pts

POR4 – Seljm – Patrick Monteiro de Barros – 3, 7 = 10 pts

Classic Division

ESP16 – Bribon 500 – Pedro Campos Calvo-Sotelo – 3, 1 = 4 pts

FRA111 – Dix Août – Louis Heckly – 2, 4 = 6 pts

FIN80 – Astree III – Ossi Paija – 6, 2 = 8 pts

USA96 – Hanko III – Thomas Kuhmann – 4, 5 = 9 pts

GBR33 – Nirvana – Andy Postle – 7, 3 = 10 pts

Full Results