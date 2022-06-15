Twenty Merlin Rockets showed up to the start-line for the Craftinsure Silver Tiller at the hospitable Lymington Town SC on Sunday 12 June.

Overall winners were Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey counting a 1 and 2 with 3 points.

They finshed one point ahead of David and Victoria Lenz with a 3, 1, with Simon Potts and Holly McArthur third with a 1 and 4 on 5 points after diacard.

In fourth place were Caroline Croft and Ollie Meadowcroft tied on 7 points with Chris Jennings and Pete Nicholson.

William Warren and Megan Pascoe rounded out the top six wirh 9 points.

Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller – Lymington

1st 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey -2 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd 3778 David Lenz and Victoria Lenz 3 -6 1 – – 4 pts

3rd 3802 Simon Potts and Holly McArthur 1 4 (25.0 DNC) – – 5 pts

4th 3803 Caroline Croft and Ollie Meadowcroft 5 2 -6 – – 7 pts

5th 3775 Chris Jennings and Pete Nicholson 4 3 (25.0 DNC) – – 7 pts

6th 3796 William Warren and Megan Pascoe -6 5 4 – – 9 pts

7th 3793 James Goodfellow and Richard Comes -13 8 3 – – 11 pts

8th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert -7 7 5 – – 12 pts

9th 3780 Sarah Richards and Nigel Wakefield 9 -12 8 – – 17 pts

10th 3782 Ed Chapman and Hannah Peters -16 11 7 – – 18 pts

11th 3812 Chris Gould and Rob Allen 11 9 (25.0 DNC) – – 20 pts

12th 3727 Mark Stockbridge and Rupert Stock -14 13 9 – – 22 pts

13th 3817 Geoff Kimber and Helen Kimber 12 10 (25.0 DNC) – – 22 pts

14th 3756 Sophie Mackley and James Ward 10 14 (25.0 DNC) – – 24 pts

15th 3815 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson -15 15 10 – – 25 pts

16th 3745 Wing Cdr Paul Dean and Hannah Burt -17 16 11 – – 27 pts

17th 3758 David Hayes and Jonny Ratcliffe 8 (25.0 RET) 25.0 DNC – – 33 pts

18th 3748 Nigel Brooke and Suzie Brooke 18 17 (25.0 DNC) – – 35 pts

19th 3602 Martin Evans and Chris Evans 20 18 (25.0 DNC) – – 38 pts

20th 3619 Guy Browne and Greg Martin 19 (25.0 RET) 25.0 DNC – – 44 pts

21st 3650 Gareth Griffiths and (25.0 DNC) 25.0 DNC 25.0 DNC – – 50 pts

21st 3719 Ian Martin and Rob Martin (25.0 RET) 25.0 RET 25.0 DNC – – 50 pts