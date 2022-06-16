International Six Metre Worlds – Day 2

In the International 6mR Worlds Open class overall standings Dieter Schoner’s Momo continues to lead by just two points.

Schoner leads from Jamie Hilton’s Scoundrel, Johan Larson’s Rebecca and Philippe Durr and Rainer Müller’s Junior, who all count eight points apiece but lie second to fourth respectively on countback.

In the Classic Division Pedro Campos’ Bribon 500 leads the pack by two points from Louis Heckly’s Dix Août, with Ossi Paija’s Astree III third and Thomas Kuhmann’s Hankø III fourth.

The second day of the Xacobeo Six Metre World Championship at the Real Club Nautico de Sanxenxo proved to be long and frustrating for the sailors and race committee alike.

Determined to be ready for any chance that came, the fleet was afloat on the outer course area in good time for the planned 13:00 start.

Over the course of the next five hours zephyrs of breeze came and went from virtually every point of the compass, the fleet transferred to the inner course area and the race committee constantly monitored the situation.

But all to no avail and eventually the boats were sent ashore to enjoy paella and live music in the Regatta Village.

The regatta continues until Saturday 18 June and with three more days of racing to come the fleet remains hopeful of completing all eight scheduled races.

Five races are required to validate the series and if six or more races are completed a single discard will be introduced. The forecast for day three is for further light airs but all fingers are crossed that sailing will be possible.

Provisional Overall Top Five

Open Division

SUI142 – Momo – Dieter Schoen – 1, 2 = 3 pts

USA126 – Scoundrel – Jamie Hilton – 7, 1 = 8 pts

SWE119 – Rebecca – Johan Larson – 5, 3 = 8 pts

SUI77 – Junior – Philippe Durr – 4, 4 = 8 pts

POR4 – Seljm – Patrick Monteiro de Barros – 3, 7 = 10 pts

Classic Division

ESP16 – Bribon 500 – Pedro Campos Calvo-Sotelo – 3, 1 = 4 pts

FRA111 – Dix Août – Louis Heckly – 2, 4 = 6 pts

FIN80 – Astree III – Ossi Paija – 6, 2 = 8 pts

USA96 – Hanko III – Thomas Kuhmann – 4, 5 = 9 pts

GBR33 – Nirvana – Andy Postle – 7, 3 = 10 pts

