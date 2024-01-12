SailGP – Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix Live

Emirates GBR new driver Giles Scott will make his SailGP racing debut in Abu Dhabi this weekend, the team’s ambition – to make the Season 4 Grand Final and compete for the season title – remains unchanged.

Scott, a double Olympic Champion, was unveiled as Ben Ainslie’s immediate replacement behind the wheel of the British F50 in the run up to the Abu Dhabi event. At the start of racing in Abu Dhabi, Scott will be drawing on his mere ‘hours of training time, rather than multiple days’.

The UAE capital marks the 7th stop of Season 4 and it looks set to be another light wind, flat-water event, with the big rig, that makes it testing for the F50 and crews.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council takes place over January 13-14, with racing from Saturday 10:00 hrs UK time, with three fleet races.





Related Post:

SailGP prepare for Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix as USA and UK ships strike Yemen