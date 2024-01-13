SailGP – Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix day 1

Day 1 of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix faced a delay with the light wind conditions meaning that the teams were racing with the big 29.4 metre wing and crew reduced from 6 to 4.

The first day was a non-foiling affair, and after three races Spain, who won two races, have a one point lead from New Zealand, with the USA tied in third place with Canada. Giles Scott helming the Great Britain team for the first time finished the day in eighth with a string of seventh place finishes.

In race 1 the Kiwi team grabbed the start and from then it was all over, Pete Burling taking the New Zealand to an easy win. Second on the line were Australia with Canada third after a last minute penalty.

Giles Scott had a reasonable start to round the first mark in third behind New Zealand and Australia.

Problems arose at gate 3 where Canada split away from the pack to move into second while Scott slipped back in a messy rounding.

Fifth at gate 4 he eventually finished in seventh.

In race 2 it was Denmark, with Nathan Outteridge driving, who led off the line but Taylor Canfield and the USA lead at mark 1 ahead of Denmark, Spain and France.

Britain were buried at the start, rounding 8th.

From there USA pulled away until at mark 4 USA lead from Denmark, with Diego Botin’s Spain splitting away to find some wind away from the spectator side.

On the cross Spain sailed over USA to round ahead and take the win at the finish with USA second. Behind them France rounded inside Denmark for 3rd on the finish. In a close finish Scott grabbed 7th from the Swiss at the finish.

So to the third and final race of the day. Britain looked good with a mid line start, but Spain were leader at mark 1 from New Zealand and USA.

Britain were forced out to round 6th.

From there it was all Spain, who took an 11 sec lead at gate 4 ahead of New Zealand and USA with the Swiss fourth. Keeping it that way to cross the finish for their second win of the day and take the overall lead after three races

In a close finish Britain battled with Canada and Australia to the line, eventually finishing seventh.







The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council will resume on Sunday at 10pm UK time.